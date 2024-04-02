Climate neighbourhood Godesberg-Nord A hands-on climate protection centre to be built in Godesberg
Bad Godesberg · The Godesberg-Nord Climate Quarter (Klimaviertel) will show how climate protection can work in the city. The area was chosen because it is particularly hot and many surfaces are sealed.
The city of Bonn wants to combine climate protection with social issues in Bad Godesberg. This is because the proposed Godesberg-Nord climate district is not only particularly hot, but also home to many people on the verge of poverty. A vacant property at Bonner Strasse 17 will be the centre of the project. The Climate Quarter's hands-on office will move in under the umbrella of the already established impulse neighbourhood management. The concept will be discussed by the Bad Godesberg district council on 10 April; the residents' committee has already given its unamended approval.
Bonn aims to become carbon neutral by 2035, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The climate plan adopted by the city council in March 2023 shows the way to a climate-neutral city. Initially, four climate neighbourhoods will be set up to show how the plan can be implemented. According to the city, Godesberg-Nord and the northern part of the city centre are ideal because they have been in a state of upheaval for several years. "In addition to the challenges involved, this change also offers opportunities for socio-ecological transformation," says the municipality.
Around 7800 people live in the district, which stretches from the Godesberg pedestrian zone in the city centre to the edge of Friesdorf. According to the statistics office, the proportion of non-German citizens is 31.4 per cent in Godesberg-Nord and 48.1 per cent in Godesberg-Centre, which is above the average of 19.2 per cent for the city of Bonn as a whole. In the city centre, 20 per cent of people are at risk of poverty, compared to 12.5 per cent in Godesberg-Nord. This compares with 9.3 per cent for the city as a whole.
Climate hotspots mainly in the industrial area
The north of Godesberg is particularly suitable as a model neighbourhood for climate protection because the heat hotspots are mainly in the industrial areas. According to the city council, this is due to the high proportion of sealed surfaces and the relatively small amount of green space. The planned Vebowag building project on Dietrichstraße and the cooperative project on the site of the former Michaelschule school are starting points for better climate protection in housing.
The new premises on Bonner Straße are to become the heart of public participation. There are already concrete ideas about how the hands-on centre could be used, for example for concerts and events or a plant exchange in the courtyard. The next step is for the politicians to instruct the administration to conclude a cooperation agreement for the joint use of the property at Bonner Strasse 17 as an impulse neighbourhood management and climate district hands-on centre.
"The focus of the approach in the Godesberg Nord climate district is therefore to bring together people from different walks of life, to create encounters and to promote joint commitment to shaping change in the neighbourhood," says the city in its submission to the politicians. It is also very important that people in the neighbourhood are involved. "Engagement should also be made possible for those who have been less able to participate in cultural and social life".
(Original text: Bettina Köhl; Translation: Jean Lennox)