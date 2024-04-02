Climate neighbourhood Godesberg-Nord A hands-on climate protection centre to be built in Godesberg

Around 7800 people live in the district, which stretches from the Godesberg pedestrian zone in the city centre to the edge of Friesdorf. According to the statistics office, the proportion of non-German citizens is 31.4 per cent in Godesberg-Nord and 48.1 per cent in Godesberg-Centre, which is above the average of 19.2 per cent for the city of Bonn as a whole. In the city centre, 20 per cent of people are at risk of poverty, compared to 12.5 per cent in Godesberg-Nord. This compares with 9.3 per cent for the city as a whole.