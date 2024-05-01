Sexist banner at boys' grammar school in Bonn A-level students apologise for "tastelessness"

"We are very concerned when we hear statements, especially from female pupils, that they feel uncomfortable at our school," the school authorities and school management write in the letter. They want to do everything they can to ensure that everyone at the school feels respected and comfortable. According to the statement, dialogue is being sought with those responsible, and the issue will also be discussed in the school committees and at the graduation ceremony. In the letter, the responsible body and school management also announce a target agreement: "This will contain concrete steps aimed at ensuring that incidents such as the one mentioned do not occur again in future.“