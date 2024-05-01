Sexist banner at boys' grammar school in Bonn A-level students apologise for "tastelessness"
Bonn · Following the irritation over a banner with a sexist slogan, the A-level students at Collegium Josephinum have apologised in a letter. Here’s how the school authorities and Ursuline pupils reacted.
A-level students at Collegium Josephinum Bonn (CoJoBo) have apologised after criticism of their graduation prank during their motto week in March. "What was meant to be joking and ironic has slipped into bad taste," reads the letter of apology from the year group dated 9 April. The letter was published on the website "Das Blogmagazin", and a spokesperson for the school's sponsor - the Redemtorist Order - confirmed its accuracy to the GA. At the end of their motto week in March, the pupils had hung a banner on the school façade that read: "Booze fuck Cojobo, cook clean USH". The pupils of the Catholic boys' grammar school were referring to the archdiocesan Ursuline School Hersel (USH), where only girls are taught.
The two grammar schools, which also have Realschulen attached to them, cooperate with each other. Former pupils told the GA that the saying is older and also an expression of the competition between the two schools. However, a girl who currently attends Ursulinenschule told the GA that some pupils had felt uncomfortable this year due to shouts from younger CoJoBo pupils and the banner. One class had therefore stopped going.
"We insulted our fellow students and massively damaged the reputation of our school, the school authorities and ourselves," wrote the graduating class in their letter of apology. This was not intentional; the "enthusiasm" and "excitement" of the graduation period contributed to this "insensitive and boisterous act“.
The school's governing body, the Redemtorist Order, has also commented on the incident and described it as an "aberration". "We - the school authority and the school management of the grammar school - distance ourselves unequivocally from this banner and the defamatory role stereotypes it contains," it said in the letter to the school community dated 15 April, which is available to the GA. This is not the understanding of values and roles that the school and the order want to convey.
School authorities announce preventative measures
"We are very concerned when we hear statements, especially from female pupils, that they feel uncomfortable at our school," the school authorities and school management write in the letter. They want to do everything they can to ensure that everyone at the school feels respected and comfortable. According to the statement, dialogue is being sought with those responsible, and the issue will also be discussed in the school committees and at the graduation ceremony. In the letter, the responsible body and school management also announce a target agreement: "This will contain concrete steps aimed at ensuring that incidents such as the one mentioned do not occur again in future.“
According to the school authorities, they are unable to comment on the current status of these plans: "The investigation into the case is just beginning," said a spokesperson for the Redemptorist Order on Monday. The two schools held intensive talks. The Ursuline school also reports constant dialogue, but does not wish to comment further.
One pupil, who is currently taking her A-levels at the Ursuline school, thinks that the letter of apology from the CoJoBo pupils sounded rather forced. "The banner was just the tip of the iceberg," says the 18-year-old. There are always disagreements over sexist slogans. The Ursuline pupil believes that more education on this topic should be provided at CoJoBo from the outset.
(Original text: Christine Ludewig / Translation: Mareike Graepel)