Bonn's Altstadt A rainy start doesn’t dampen the enthusiasm for cherry blossoms

Ursula Schönershoven looks forward to the cherry blossom season every year. The 80-year-old has lived in Bonn's Altstadt since 1981 and has witnessed how the city planted the cherry trees and how they eventually developed into a worldwide hype. The throng of visitors has never annoyed her. "I like it," she says. "There are other people who come too: sometimes bridal couples when the weather is nice, and lots of children." The senior citizen likes to go for walks in the Altstadt during the cherry blossom season. As she doesn't have a car, the parking ban and street closures don't bother her. "I am perfectly happy. I'm happy when I see people. I open the window in the morning and see the flowers," she says and smiles. "At first I thought it wouldn't be good this year because of the weather. But then suddenly it was nice again."