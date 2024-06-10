Short getaways A Rose Festival and Picnic Days: five tips for excursions in the region
Bonn/Region · The Münsterland region is hosting an event called “Picnic Days”, a popular jazz festival is celebrating an anniversary in Bingen, a trail in the North Eifel has been named Hiking Trail of the Year, and more than 1,000 roses are in bloom in Arcen.
The Münsterland lifestyle: Moments of pleasure in beautiful places
Whether it’s a forest or a meadow, a river or a lake: people like to take time out and enjoy the beauty that nature has to offer. Ideally, there are also benches available to sit and relax. In Münsterland, the classic beer tent set is frequently seen, often there’s a table and four benches, all fixed permanently to the ground. The photo was taken at Pröbsting Lake in Borken-Hoxfeld. It doesn't just look like a place to relax, but rather like an invitation to have a picnic. And that is exactly what it is meant to be. A few years ago, the Münsterland region discovered the “picnic spirit” and branded it. It’s International Picnic Day on June 18 and the annual Münsterland Picnic Days is held in conjunction with the special day. This year will be the fourth time the event is put on by the tourism board. Around 40 events are planned from June 14 to 16. “Locals and visitors are invited to celebrate the Münsterland way of life”, as the organizers put it.
Some of the events planned: A picnic with European Championship public screening will take place at the Naturbad Ennigerloh on June 14, with the opening match between Germany and Scotland being shown. In Lienen, there will be a picnic as part of a hike. Münster is organizing a sundowner yoga picnic and Oelde will have a picnic with the alpacas. Vintage car enthusiasts go on a picnic tour through the region in a 50-year-old VW T1 Bulli. As luck would have it, the Münsterland 2024 Castles and Palaces Day will also take place on June 16. Many historic buildings will open their doors and welcome you to picnic on the grounds in front of the castle.
Info: Tel. (02571) 94 93 00; www.muensterland.com
A town becomes a stage
The whole town becomes a stage at the traditional jazz festival “Bingen swingt” in Bingen am Rhein. Over three days (June 14 to 16), 26 ensembles will play on four festival sites in the town center, with Klopp Castle providing a backdrop worth seeing. Highlights include soul singer China Moses, the Ed Partyka Jazz Orchestra with Julia Oschewsky and Dr. Soul & The Chain of Fools. Regional artists will also be there, including the Hardbop Buddies from Mainz. The festival is taking place for the 25th time. And everyone gets involved: Stores and restaurants will be open on Sunday. At the Mäuseturm, residents and visitors celebrate a gospel service with the Bingen gospel choir “Amen Singers”.
Info: Tel. (06721) 18 42 00; www.bingen.de; www.bingen-swingt.de
“Most beautiful hiking trail 2024”
Competitions generate attention, as decision-makers in vacation areas know. The North Eifel Tourism Association invited folks to vote for the “Most beautiful hiking trail 2024” and 801 people took part. They voted for the Eifel trail called called “Soweit das Auge reicht” ( in English “As far as the eye can see”) as the favorite of the year with 18 percent of the votes. The trail around the town of Mechernich offers sweeping views of the landscape. It’s 16 kilometers, 260 vertical meters, and 3.5 hours of walking time. The start is at the “Grube Günnersdorf” mining museum, where a visit provides insights into mining in the region. The rest of the tour leads through the Kallmuther Berg nature reserve. At the “Eifel-Blick Galgenück” vantage point, you can see for miles into the distance on a clear day.
Info: Tel. (02441) 99 45 70; nordeifel-tourismus.de
Rose operettas at the Rose Festival in the baroque Rosarium
It is the place where 1,000 roses bloom, usually even more. The Arcen Castle Gardens on the German-Dutch border are currently celebrating a rose festival (until June 11). Growers from the region present their most beautiful cut roses, which are transformed into works of art by florists. Singers perform rose operettas and children go in search of roses. The venue is the Rosarium, where thousands of roses bloom starting at the end of May. The baroque complex consists of ten symmetrically arranged rose gardens. Waterfalls, statues and a pergola from the 18th century lend to the atmosphere. The palace gardens are open daily from 10 am to 6 pm. The season lasts until November 3rd.
Info: Tel. (0031-77) 47 360 10; www.schlossgaerten.de
“Cycling adventure day” on the Lower Rhine
For almost 30 years now, dedicated cyclists have met in summer for a big ride on the Lower Rhine. On July 7, there will be a “Cycling Adventure Day” (“Radlerlebnis Tag”). 60 local communities and partners on the German and Dutch sides are offering a total of 93 route tips, which are available to download as GPX tracks from the new website. The offers range from “enjoyable” to “sporty”. Some places also have activities scheduled. In Kempen, there will be a Streetfood Drink & Music Festival and in Straelen the “Stroelse Soomer” city festival.
Orig. text: Heinz Dietl; Translation: ck