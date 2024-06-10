Short getaways A Rose Festival and Picnic Days: five tips for excursions in the region

Whether it’s a forest or a meadow, a river or a lake: people like to take time out and enjoy the beauty that nature has to offer. Ideally, there are also benches available to sit and relax. In Münsterland, the classic beer tent set is frequently seen, often there’s a table and four benches, all fixed permanently to the ground. The photo was taken at Pröbsting Lake in Borken-Hoxfeld. It doesn't just look like a place to relax, but rather like an invitation to have a picnic. And that is exactly what it is meant to be. A few years ago, the Münsterland region discovered the “picnic spirit” and branded it. It’s International Picnic Day on June 18 and the annual Münsterland Picnic Days is held in conjunction with the special day. This year will be the fourth time the event is put on by the tourism board. Around 40 events are planned from June 14 to 16. “Locals and visitors are invited to celebrate the Münsterland way of life”, as the organizers put it.