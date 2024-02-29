Two-day strike A third of Bonn's buses to run despite strike
Bonn · Most buses and trains will remain in the depot on Thursday and Friday due to the warning strike in Bonn, but not all of them. From Friday evening, commuters between Cologne and Bonn will also have to prepare for a longer closure of a track.
On Thursday and Friday, 29 February and 1 March, the Bonn public utility company Stadtwerke Bus und Bahn (SWB) will be on strike all day. The warning strike, called by the trade union Verdi, will affect the buses and trains of the municipal transport company, but not the private bus companies that operate a whole series of routes on behalf of SWB. These journeys make up around a third of the total journeys on the normal timetable. The municipal utilities have published the journeys that may take place on Thursday and Friday in a strike timetable, which can be found on their website. Lines 600 to 613, 630 to 640, the airport bus line SB60 and the taxi bus as well as lines 117, 540 and 550 will be on the move according to special timetables.
KVB and RSVG not affected
The Cologne public transport company (KVB) is also affected by the nationwide work stoppage. This means that there will also be no local transport services on light rail lines 16 and 18, which both run between Bonn and Cologne. Regionalverkehr Köln (RVK) and Rhein-Sieg-Verkehrsgesellschaft (RSVG) will be running their buses largely according to the normal timetable on these days. The drivers are employed on in-house contracts. However, the RSVG points out that lines 117, 540, 550 and 640 will be travelling according to a special timetable.
The Deutsche Bahn and other railway companies as well as the suburban trains will be travelling to stations such as Bonn Central Station, the UN Campus, Bad Godesberg and Mehlem, Endenich Nord, Duisdorf and Beueler Bahnhof as normal. From Friday evening at 9 pm, however, the railway line on the left bank of the Rhine between Cologne and Brühl will be completely closed for the whole of March. A replacement bus service has been organised. During this time, Deutsche Bahn will be carrying out the final work on the "Linker Rhein" electronic signal box.
Buses and trains on the local public transport network are scheduled to run according to the timetable again from 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Original text: Philipp Königs
Translation: Mareike Graepel