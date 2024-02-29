Two-day strike A third of Bonn's buses to run despite strike

On Thursday and Friday, 29 February and 1 March, the Bonn public utility company Stadtwerke Bus und Bahn (SWB) will be on strike all day. The warning strike, called by the trade union Verdi, will affect the buses and trains of the municipal transport company, but not the private bus companies that operate a whole series of routes on behalf of SWB. These journeys make up around a third of the total journeys on the normal timetable. The municipal utilities have published the journeys that may take place on Thursday and Friday in a strike timetable, which can be found on their website. Lines 600 to 613, 630 to 640, the airport bus line SB60 and the taxi bus as well as lines 117, 540 and 550 will be on the move according to special timetables.