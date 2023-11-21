Modern archaeology at the Museum A window into the Past
Bonn · The "Gallerie der unscheinbare Dinge" (Gallery of Inconspicuous Things) in the LVR Museum's new permanent exhibition "Welt im Wandel" (World in Transition) focuses on artefacts from everyday life that have been found in places including building sites.
Many of the objects on show at the "Gallery of Inconspicuous Things" in the LVR-Landesmuseum were found by sheer chance. Now they provide a fascinating insight into the past. Whether in the cellars of war-damaged houses in Wesel or under a street in Zülpich, in a ditch at Moyland Castle or on the site of the former Aero-Stahl company in the Ofenkaulen in Königswinter: Everywhere you look there are things, fragments, traces of life, of the inhabitants, finds from everyday life.
For example, there's the porcelain portrait of Adolf Hitler, which was apparently hastily destroyed and disposed of soon after the end of the war. It was based on the original by Willy Exner, which had been produced in the aryanised Rosenthal porcelain factory. There's a porcelain female nude modelled on an antique statue, which, judging by the make-up and hairstyle, belongs to the 1920s/1930s. "Created in 1936 in the Czech Republic after the annexation", as Christoph Schmälzle explains, "an elaborately crafted figure that may seem kitschy to us, but documents the tastes of the time."
Mysterious object
Schmälzle is a scientific advisor for art history at the LVR State Museum and he set up the "Gallery of Inconspicuous Things". The collection is constantly being updated with new artefacts that are stored in red boxes in the museum's depot. The "Gallery" is part of the new presentation "World in Transition", which is dedicated to the period from the Middle Ages to the present day.
By presenting supposedly inconspicuous objects, Schmälzle wants to go beyond the other museum pieces created by prominent artists and commissioned by monasteries, rulers or rich citizens and focus on the everyday lives of ordinary people. What moved them? How did they live? What problems did they face? The triumph of water-flushed toilets - in the display case we see the ceramic shards of a British toilet and the fragment of a handmade clay pipe for the sewerage system - plays just as much a role as a small cylindrical metal device with a tap called the "Irrigateur Eguisier" - a baffling object.
Contraceptive device
This is actually a douche device named after the gynaecologist Maurice Eguisier. It was designed to be used for the medical lavage of all orifices. It was widely used as a "vaginal douche" for contraception. "A method that was as unsafe as it was widespread", as Schmälzle explains. He adds that "this practice, almost forgotten today, is part of a world that you don’t find in the portraits and genres of the Düsseldorf School of painting."
The "Gallery of Inconspicuous Things" thus rounds off the picture of an era that is recorded in paintings, engravings and photographs, by documenting finds from everyday life. Schmälzle points out that the roots of the Landesmuseum lie in archaeology and that the most important exhibits are archaeological ones. "Archaeology takes a lot of things out of the ground that were not intentionally put there," he explains. "You also find everyday material there." Applied to our present and recent past, this offers great opportunities: "Alongside the traditional canon of artworks, archaeological finds open up an alternative window into the past."
And so, the prayer books balled up into lumps that were found under the pavement in Zülpich are the last traces of the family of a Jewish cattle dealer who was deported and murdered in 1942. And only toothbrushes, a few combs and rusty tin cans remain as reminders of the forced labourers who were barracked on the Aero-Stahl site in Königswinter.
Original text: Thomas Kliemann
Translation: Jean Lennox