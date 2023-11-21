Modern archaeology at the Museum A window into the Past

For example, there's the porcelain portrait of Adolf Hitler, which was apparently hastily destroyed and disposed of soon after the end of the war. It was based on the original by Willy Exner, which had been produced in the aryanised Rosenthal porcelain factory. There's a porcelain female nude modelled on an antique statue, which, judging by the make-up and hairstyle, belongs to the 1920s/1930s. "Created in 1936 in the Czech Republic after the annexation", as Christoph Schmälzle explains, "an elaborately crafted figure that may seem kitschy to us, but documents the tastes of the time."