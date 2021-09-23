Traffic issues in Bonn and the region : A3 closed again next weekend

The A3 last weekend near Königswinter. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Whether on the motorways around Bonn, the A3, A562, A555 or A59, in the inner-city car traffic, or with the railroad - in and around Bonn a lot of construction is going on, and that also results in obstructions, traffic jams and delays. We provide an overview of current construction work and closures.

A3 closed between Siegburg and Lohmar this weekend

Over the next two weekends, the A3 will again be closed in the direction of Cologne between the Bonn/Siegburg interchange and the Lohmar junction. The reason for this is massive damage in large areas of the route, which has been exacerbated by the diverted traffic that would otherwise travel via the A1 and A61. This was announced by Autobahn GmbH. The work will take place on the following weekends:

Friday, September 24, to Monday, September 27, at 5 a.m.

Friday, October 1, to Monday, October 4, at 5 a.m.

At the Bonn/Siegburg interchange, the access roads from the A560 from both directions onto the A3 in the direction of Oberhausen will be closed from 8 p.m. in each case. The detours for local traffic via the A560 and the A59 will also be marked with red dots.

After the closure of the A3 last weekend had caused traffic chaos around Bonn, the Autobahn GmbH again advises to bypass the area widely. This recommendation already applies from Hesse.

Repairs at the Bonn/Siegburg interchange

At the Bonn/Siegburg interchange (A3/A560), in addition to the closure of the A3 at weekends, there will be nighttime liaison closures and bottlenecks during the week:

Tuesday night (September 28/29) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., no crossing is possible from the A3 coming from Oberhausen onto the A560 to Hennef. A detour via the Niederpleis junction is signposted with a red dot.

On Wednesday night (September 29/30) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., it will not be possible to cross from the A3 coming from Frankfurt onto the A560 to Bonn. A detour via the Hennef junction is signposted with a red dot.

On Thursday night (September 30/October 1) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., it will not be possible to cross from the A560 coming from Bonn onto the A3 to Oberhausen. A detour via the Hennef junction is signposted with a red dot.

In addition, from Tuesday night (September 28/29) to Friday night (October 1/2), between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., only one of two lanes on the A560 is passable in both directions at the Bonn/Siegburg interchange. Autobahn GmbH Rheinland is working on the structures at the interchange during these nights.

Ludwig-Erhard-Allee in Bonn partially closed - buses diverted

Due to civil engineering works, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee will be partially closed between Kennedyallee and the junction with Johanna-Kinkel-Strasse from Monday, October 11, to Friday, April 1, 2022. Since it becomes there with driving direction Bonn the one-way street, the bus lines N3, N10, 610, 611 and 631 drive a detour, as the SWB bus and course communicated. Some stops will not be served, will be diverted or relocated.

Line 610: Line 610 will run from the stop "Rheinaue Parkrestaurant" via Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Heinemannstraße, Langer Grabenweg, Kennedyallee, Mittelstraße to the stop "Kennedyallee" and continue along the route. The Duisdorf Bahnhof direction is not affected by the closure. In the direction of Hochkreuz, the buses of line 610 run on the short trips from the stop "Rheinaue Parkrestaurant" straight ahead via Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Heinemannstraße, Langer Grabenweg, Kennedyallee to the stop "Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft" and continue on the route. In the direction of Hochkreuz, the buses run regularly.

Line 611: In the direction of Bad Godesberg, the buses of line 611 take their route from the stop "Rheinaue Parkrestaurant" via Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Heinemannstraße, Langer Grabenweg, Kennedyallee to the stop "Kennedyallee" and continue along the route. The Lessenich direction is not affected by the closure. In the direction of Friesdorf-Tannenbusch, the buses continue from the "Robert-Schuman-Platz" stop via Kurt-Georg-Kiesinger-Allee, Jean-Monet-Straße, Heinemannstraße, Langer Grabenweg, Kennedyallee to the "Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft" stop and continue along the route. Line 611 runs regularly in the direction of Robert-Schuman-Platz.

Line N3: From Friesdorf in the direction of Bonn Hauptbahnhof (main train station), buses continue straight on from the "Danziger Straße/Deutsches Museum" stop via Mittelstraße, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Heinemannstraße, Langer Grabenweg, Kennedyallee to the "Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft" stop and continue on the same route.

Line N10: In the direction of Bad Godesberg, the night buses of line N10 continue straight ahead from the stop "Rheinaue Parkrestaurant" via Ludwig-Erhard-Allee, Heinemannstraße, Langer Grabenweg, Kennedyallee, Mittelstraße to the stop "Kennedyallee" and continue on the route.

Stops: The stop "Rheinaue Hauptzugang" of lines N10, 610 and 611 in the direction of Bad Godesberg will be relocated to the stop of the same name of line 631 on Heinemannstraße. The stop "Rheinaue Hauptzugang" of line 631 in the direction of Tannenbusch cannot be served. Passengers are recommended to use the stop "Langer Grabenweg" of line 638. It can be reached with the rerouted lines 610 and 611 with departure at the relocated stop "Rheinaue Hauptzugang". The stop "Heinemannstraße" of line 631 in the direction of Tannenbusch will be cancelled. Passengers can use the stop "Langer Grabenweg" of line 638.

The "Rheinaue Süd" stop on the N10, 610 and 611 lines in the direction of Bad Godesberg will also be closed during the work. Passengers can use the "Kennedyallee" stop. The "Kennedyallee" stop on the N3 line in the direction of Friesdorf will be relocated to the stop of the same name on the 610 and 611 lines on Ludwig-Erhard-Allee. The "Kennedyallee" stop of lines 610 and 631 in the direction of Tannenbusch cannot be reached. Passengers are recommended to use the "Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft" stop on Kennedyallee. The stop "Ahrstraße/Deutsches Museum" of lines N3, 610 and 631 in the direction of Tannenbusch will be cancelled. Passengers can switch to the "Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft" stop on Kennedyallee.

The connection from the A1 coming from Dortmund to the A57 in the direction of Cologne city centre as well as the connection from the A57 coming from Cologne city centre to the A1 in the direction of Koblenz.

Furthermore, only one lane will be available on the A1 in the direction of Koblenz during the same period. For both closures, the detour via the Chorweiler junction is signposted with a red dot.

The reason for the closure is that the Autobahn GmBH is setting up traffic routing for a construction site during this time as a preparatory measure for the planned drainage basin at the Cologne North intersection.

Platform at "Bonn West" stop closed

The platform at the "Bonn West" stop in the direction of Bonn is to be closed on two weekends. This was announced by SBW Bus und Bahn. Accordingly, from October 15, 8 p.m., to October 18, 3:30 a.m., and also from October 22, 8 p.m., to October 25, 3:30 a.m., the underpass there and the platform in the direction of Bonn are to be closed. Rail lines 16, 18, 63 and 68 will not stop at the station during this time. According to the announcement, passengers with limited mobility can travel from the "Brühler Straße" stop to Bonn's main train station and take the train back in the direction of Cologne to the "Bonn West" stop and get off there.

The "Propsthof Nord" stop remains closed due to storm damage, SWB said. The platform "Bonn-West" in the direction of Cologne, however, will be served as usual. Passengers who want to travel in the direction of Bonn Central Station can also switch to buses at the bus stops on Bornheimer Straße. According to SWB Bus und Bahn, the reasons for the closure are a renewal of the steps of the underpass and work on the surface of the platform in the direction of Bonn.

Closure of the Viktoriabrücke and rerouting of the airport bus

The Viktoriabrücke bridge will be closed from Friday, October 15, to Tuesday, October 19, due to the ongoing bridge renovation. In the course of this, the SB60 airport bus will be rerouted in the direction of the airport, according to SWB.

From the bus stop "Bonn Hauptbahnhof", the bus will not turn left through the north underpass, but will pass the train station, Rabinstraße, Am alten Friedhof, Bornheimer Straße, Hochstadenring to the bus stop "Frankenbad/Kunstverein" and continue on the same route. The direction Bonn Hauptbahnhof is not affected.

The "Mozartstraße" stop in the direction of Cologne/Bonn Airport cannot be served due to the changed route. Passengers can alternatively use the departure stop F2 at the bus station and board there.

Renewal of the road surface of several streets in Beuel

The city of Bonn will begin with the autumn holidays from Monday, October 11, with the repair of the intersection Hauptstraße/Paul-Langen-Straße and Am Rehsprung in Holzlar in the borough of Beuel. As part of this measure, a section of Müldorfer Strasse will also be rehabilitated in the section between Finkenweg and Paul-Langen-Strasse. The work is scheduled to be completed during the fall vacations. According to the city of Bonn, a full closure of the roads for the construction work is necessary. Detour will be signposted.

Surface at "In der Dehlen" to be repaired

The dilapidated and uneven road surface of the street "In der Dehlen" in Bonn-Hardtberg will have to be renewed from October 4. The repair is expected to take three weeks, as announced by the city of Bonn. The preparatory work will take place with the road closed on one side, during which access to the properties will remain possible. The installation of a new asphalt layer, however, can only take place under a full closure of the road.

Sewer construction work in Noeggerathstrasse

A sewer needs to be rehabilitated in Noeggerathstraße. For the work, the road will be completely closed from Monday, September 27. The construction work is expected to last until the end of February 2022. However, the city of Bonn does not rule out the possibility of delays due to weather conditions.

Residents of the closed section of road will be able to access their properties via a currently unused schoolyard. Pedestrians and cyclists will be guided past the construction site.

Sewer repairs in Adolfstraße

The City of Bonn will have a sewer manhole replaced in Adolfstraße in front of house number 100 from Monday, September 27, to Friday, October 22. The street section between Kölnstraße and Georgstraße will be closed for this purpose, as the city announced. Access will be possible for residents as far as the construction site.

Traffic routing on Reuterstraße will be changed

The city of Bonn will change the traffic routing to Schumannstraße as of Monday, September 20, as part of the sewer rehabilitation on Reuterstraße. For the renewal of the drain box pipes, a press pit will be installed in the left turn lane into Schumannstraße on Reuterstraße in the direction of Reuterbrücke. The lane will be closed for this purpose. The detour will lead traffic from Reuterstraße via Bonner Talweg, Eduard-Otto-Straße and Hausdorffstraße onto Schumannstraße starting Monday.

In addition, the city of Bonn will close the right lane on Reuterstraße at the level of Schumannstraße during the fall vacations from Monday, October 11, to Friday, October 22, in order to be able to construct curb boxes at the edge of the roadway.

Bus routes 600 and 602 will be rerouted

Bus lines 600 and 602 will be rerouted. The reason for this is tree pruning work on Kiefernweg between Haager Weg and Siegmund-Freud-Strasse. According to SWB, the road will be fully closed to traffic from 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, until 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.

Bus line 600 will then travel in the direction of Bonn Hauptbahnhof-Graurheindorf from the "Jugendherberge" bus stop via Haager Weg, Sertürner Straße, Siegmund-Freud-Straße to the "Casselsruhe" bus stop of line 632. The bus will then continue on its scheduled route.

Bus lines 602 and 630 (school bus) travel in the direction of Venusberg Uni-Klinikum and Fritz-Erler-Straße from the "Jugendherberge" stop via Haager Weg, Sertürner Straße, Siegmund-Freud-Straße, to the "Kiefernweg" stop of line 632 and continue on the route.

In addition, the stop "Don-Bosco-Straße" will be cancelled. Passengers can alternatively use the replacement stop on Haager Weg before the junction with Kiefernweg.

The stop "Uni-Klinikum Nord" of line 600 in the direction of Bonn will be relocated to Sertürner Straße in front of the junction with Siegmund-Freud-Straße.

The stop "Casselsruhe" of line 600 in direction Bonn will be moved to Siegmund-Freud-Straße of line 632.

The school bus stop "Don-Bosco-Schule" will be cancelled. The trips will be made alternatively from the stop "Kiefernweg" on Sigmund-Freud-Straße in the direction of Bonn.