Discovery of five bombs : A4 open again after closure due to bomb disposal
Cologne The A4 motorway between Cologne-West and Cologne-South was temporarily closed on Tuesday afternoon. The reason was five World War II bombs that were found in the morning and have now been defused.
Five World War II bombs were found in Cologne-Rondorf on Tuesday morning. For the defusing operation, the motorway 4 between Cologne-West and Cologne-South was closed in the afternoon, according to the City of Cologne. After the explosive ordnance disposal service had defused the bombs shortly after 4 p.m., the closure of the A4 was also lifted. Drivers should avoid the area as far as possible.
The bombs were found on Tuesday morning during exploratory work. The bombs are a ten-ton English-type bomb, two five-ton American-type bombs and two one-ton American-type bombs, all with rear-impact fuses.
The preliminary danger zone was set at a radius of 500 metres. Fewer than ten people were affected by the evacuations. An allotment garden site had been the main area affected. In addition to the motorway, the airspace was also closed. (Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)