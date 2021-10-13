Discovery of five bombs : A4 open again after closure due to bomb disposal

The A4 near Cologne was closed on Tuesday afternoon. (Archive photo) Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Cologne The A4 motorway between Cologne-West and Cologne-South was temporarily closed on Tuesday afternoon. The reason was five World War II bombs that were found in the morning and have now been defused.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Five World War II bombs were found in Cologne-Rondorf on Tuesday morning. For the defusing operation, the motorway 4 between Cologne-West and Cologne-South was closed in the afternoon, according to the City of Cologne. After the explosive ordnance disposal service had defused the bombs shortly after 4 p.m., the closure of the A4 was also lifted. Drivers should avoid the area as far as possible.

The bombs were found on Tuesday morning during exploratory work. The bombs are a ten-ton English-type bomb, two five-ton American-type bombs and two one-ton American-type bombs, all with rear-impact fuses.