Construction work at Endenicher Ei in Bonn A565 closed: Autobahn GmbH plans large-scale diversions

Drivers can expect restrictions on the motorways around Bonn again from 8 p.m. this Saturday: Autobahn GmbH will then close the A565 between the Bonn-Nord motorway junction and the Bonn-Poppelsdorf junction, probably up to and including 5 a.m. on Monday, 15 July. During the closure period, the supporting scaffolding for the new construction of the south side of the Endenicher Ei bridge structure will be erected. Unlike the last closure of this section at the end of February, the B56 at Endenicher Ei will not be closed. At that time, the temporary bridge was erected, allowing traffic to continue to flow in both directions.