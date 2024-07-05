Construction work at Endenicher Ei in Bonn A565 closed: Autobahn GmbH plans large-scale diversions
Bonn · From around 8 p.m. this Saturday evening, the section of the A565 between the Bonn Nord motorway junction and the Poppelsdorf junction will be fully closed until 15 July. The reason is construction work at Endenicher Ei.
Drivers can expect restrictions on the motorways around Bonn again from 8 p.m. this Saturday: Autobahn GmbH will then close the A565 between the Bonn-Nord motorway junction and the Bonn-Poppelsdorf junction, probably up to and including 5 a.m. on Monday, 15 July. During the closure period, the supporting scaffolding for the new construction of the south side of the Endenicher Ei bridge structure will be erected. Unlike the last closure of this section at the end of February, the B56 at Endenicher Ei will not be closed. At that time, the temporary bridge was erected, allowing traffic to continue to flow in both directions.
According to Autobahn GmbH, the closure can take place during the summer holidays, as the A565 is not one of the classic travel routes. In addition, there are no more European Football Championship matches taking place in neighbouring Cologne at this time. As a result, this arrival and departure traffic will also be cancelled.
Autobahn GmbH recommends the following diversions:
Coming from the south, traffic travelling towards Cologne and Bornheim can take the A61 and A553 motorways from the Meckenheim junction onto the A555. The signposted diversion within the town on the A565 coming from the south leads from the Bonn-Hardtberg junction via the Konrad-Adenauer-Damm (L113), the district road K12 and the state road 138n to the Bornheim junction of the A555. This also applies in the opposite direction for traffic coming via the A555 from the north from Cologne.
