Motorists lose 30 hours of time per year : A565 in Bonn among Germany's most congested routes

Bonn A section of the A565 in Bonn ranks 9th among Germany's traffic jam hotspots. In a comparison of German cities, however, Bonn's congestion situation is better than that of other large cities, an evaluation shows.

Drivers around Bonn notice it every day, but now they have it in black and white: The Cologne-Bonn region is home to three of Germany's biggest traffic jam hotspots. This was determined by Inrix, a provider of data-based traffic analyses. The A565 northbound between Rulandsweg and A555 in Bonn is the ninth most congested road in Germany. Rulandsweg crosses the A565 at the southern end of Röttgen. According to Inrix, the peak time for congestion is 4pm. Anyone driving into the traffic jam here loses an average of eight minutes. Anyone who regularly drove this stretch at rush hour in 2022 would lose 30 hours a year.

The third most congested stretch of road in Germany is the A3 northbound in Cologne between the Cologne-Heumar interchange and the Leverkusen interchange. Here, too, the peak hour is at 4 pm. Every day, motorists lose an average of nine minutes. The average daily waiting time on the A59 southbound between the Cologne-Heumar interchange and Troisdorf was just as high. This stretch of road ranks fourth in Germany.

As last year, the Mittlerer Ring in Munich leads the list of the most congested roads in Germany, but this time with the section between Stettnerstrasse and Plinganserstrasse.

But in international comparison, the traffic situation in the region is still rather harmless: London (156 hours), Chicago (155 hours) and Paris (138 hours) are far worse. For Palermo (121 hours), Inrix determined an average speed of just 14 kilometres per hour in the city centre.

The congestion study by Inrix identifies and evaluates congestion and mobility trends in more than 1000 cities in 50 countries. For the year 2022, it shows: traffic volume is approaching the pre-crisis level of 2019 again, and in Germany it is even higher. Measured in vehicle kilometres on weekdays, traffic volumes here increased by 21 per cent compared to 2021, according to Inrix, and were eight per cent above the 2019 level.

Bonn ranks as 20th most congested city

This development is reflected in the time lost by German motorists. In almost all of the ten most congested cities in Germany, time lost due to congested roads was several hours higher than in 2021, with Munich remaining the most congested city in Germany with 74 congestion hours, followed by Berlin with 71 congestion hours (65 hours in 2021) and Hamburg with 56 hours (47 in 2021). Potsdam, where the reconstruction of the Leipziger Dreieck in the city centre also brought traffic to a standstill in 2022, again reaches fourth place and increases its time loss to 55 hours (46 hours in 2021). According to this evaluation, Cologne ranks 8th most congested city, Bonn 20th in Germany.