Major roadworks in Endenich A565 motorway between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf fully closed since Saturday evening
Update | Bonn · Autobahn GmbH has followed through on its announcement and on Saturday evening closed the A 565 between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf completely. This is because of construction work at Endenicher Ei. But there's a loophole for motorists there. On Monday morning, traffic jams formed.
At 8 p.m. on Staurday, the employees of Autobahn GmbH were on the spot as planned and closed the section of the A565 between the Bonn-Nord motorway junction and Poppelsdorf. Almost simultaneously, they set up barrier beacons at the Bonn-Nord, Tannenbusch and Poppelsdorf motorway junctions. Within a few minutes, this section of the A565 motorway was transformed into a ghost motorway.
The lane closure is necessary because the supporting structures for the southern bridge structure of the Endenicher Ei are now to be built, and the construction workers need a lot of space. Hence the closure, which is expected to last until 5 a.m. on Monday, 15 July.
Contrary to what was announced by Autobahn GmbH, the slip road at Endenicher Ei in the direction of Cologne remained open in the evening. Whether simply forgotten or intentional: it was not possible to clarify the reasons for this on Saturday. On Friday, the GA had asked the Autobahn GmbH about this slip road because it is located behind the construction site and does not actually affect it. The motorway company said that they also needed this route for the roadworks traffic. On Sunday morning, Helge Wego, Head of Communications at the responsible motorway company, clarified the situation: As part of the announced full closure of the A565, it had been decided at short notice to permanently open the motorway slip road at Endenicher Ei exclusively in the direction of Cologne. "The construction logistics could be optimised accordingly. It is also still possible to access the motorway at the Bonn-Poppelsdorf junction in the direction of Koblenz," emphasises Wego.
Either way, drivers travelling north from Endenich via the A565 motorway will be pleased. Overall, it will remain fairly quiet in the evening around the Endenicher Ei and also in the vicinity of the cordoned-off slip roads. The motorway police reported no special incidents on Sunday morning either and spoke of a low volume of traffic around Bonn.
How long will the A565 motorway in Bonn remain closed?
Back in February, the section of the A565 motorway between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf had to be closed because an ailing southern bridge structure at Endenicher Eis was being demolished. At that time, the B56 motorway was also closed in all directions, which led to traffic chaos, especially in the west of Bonn.
In autumn, Wego explains, the new bridge structure will be placed on its supports and then connected to the side walls. For this, the A565 motorway between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf will have to be closed again. The new lanes on the south side of the Endenicher Eis towards the city centre are expected to be asphalted at the end of the year/beginning of 2025.Demolition work on the bridge structure on the north side will then begin, and this will involve moving the temporary bridge on the B 56. This means that, as in February, there will not only be a full closure of the section of the A565, but also of the B56 around the Endenicher Ei.According to Wego, the A565 will have to be closed around 14 times between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf until it is fully completed, and the B56 in the Endenicher Straße / Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring / corner of Auf dem Hügel four times.
Autobahn GmbH recommends the following diversions: Coming from the south, traffic heading towards Cologne and Bornheim can take the A61 and A553 from the Meckenheim junction onto the A555. The signposted diversion within the town on the A565 coming from the south leads from the Bonn-Hardtberg junction via the Konrad-Adenauer-Damm (L113), the district road K12 and the state road 138n to the Bornheim junction of the A555. This also applies in the opposite direction for traffic coming from the north from Cologne via the A555.
As the Endenich slip road in the direction of Cologne remains open, drivers can now also exit at Lengsdorf and take Provinzialstraße and B56 at Endenicher Ei to join the A565 northbound as usual. This is still not possible in the opposite direction.
On Monday morning, there were long traffic jams during rush hour.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen; Translation: Jean Lennox)