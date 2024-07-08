Major roadworks in Endenich A565 motorway between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf fully closed since Saturday evening

In autumn, Wego explains, the new bridge structure will be placed on its supports and then connected to the side walls. For this, the A565 motorway between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf will have to be closed again. The new lanes on the south side of the Endenicher Eis towards the city centre are expected to be asphalted at the end of the year/beginning of 2025.Demolition work on the bridge structure on the north side will then begin, and this will involve moving the temporary bridge on the B 56. This means that, as in February, there will not only be a full closure of the section of the A565, but also of the B56 around the Endenicher Ei.According to Wego, the A565 will have to be closed around 14 times between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf until it is fully completed, and the B56 in the Endenicher Straße / Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring / corner of Auf dem Hügel four times.