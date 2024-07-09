Major roadworks in Endenich A565 motorway between Bonn-Nord and Poppelsdorf fully closed since Saturday evening

Contrary to what was announced by Autobahn GmbH, the slip road at Endenicher Ei in the direction of Cologne remained open in the evening. Whether simply forgotten or intentional: it was not possible to clarify the reasons for this on Saturday. On Friday, the GA had asked the Autobahn GmbH about this slip road because it is located behind the construction site and does not actually affect it. The motorway company said that they also needed this route for the roadworks traffic. On Sunday morning, Helge Wego, Head of Communications at the responsible motorway company, clarified the situation: As part of the announced full closure of the A565, it had been decided at short notice to permanently open the motorway slip road at Endenicher Ei exclusively in the direction of Cologne. "The construction logistics could be optimised accordingly. It is also still possible to access the motorway at the Bonn-Poppelsdorf junction in the direction of Koblenz," emphasises Wego.