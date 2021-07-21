Effects of the storm : A61 remains closed for an unforeseeable period of time

No longer open: The A61 near Swisttal after the flood disaster. Foto: Jörg Manhold

Rhein-Sieg-Kreis The responsible highway company still does not have a complete overview of the highway damage in NRW - and is now thinking about how to continue. The A61 remains closed for the unforeseeable future.

The responsible federal highway company cannot yet estimate when the area of the A61 affected by the storm will be passable again. "On the A61 between the Kerpen and Meckenheim interchanges, there is partially no lane at all," Sebastian Bauer from the Rhineland branch of the Autobahn-Gesellschaft informed. Extensive rehabilitation measures are required not only there, he said. "This will require considerable investment in the reconstruction of the highways," Bauer said.

In general, the highway infrastructure in the Rhineland was "dramatically affected" by the storm disaster, the statement added. Bauer said, "The situation is very complex." Due to the extremely complex extent of the damage, it is also not yet possible to provide figures and data, he added. Experts from the highway company continued to record and assess the situation with the support of external experts, Bauer said.

Highways after the flood disaster: situation slightly eased

In the meantime, the situation has eased slightly. According to the Autobahn-Gesellschaft, some stretches have already been reopened to traffic, for example on parts of the A1 and on the A553 between the Brühl-Süd junction and the Bliesheim intersection.

Bauer added that the traffic control center in Leverkusen would "ensure efficient traffic management for the whole of North Rhine-Westphalia" under the given conditions.

A61 after flood disaster: Parts of the carriageway destroyed

To relieve the traffic network, the highway company will also cancel some of the roadworks planned for the near future at short notice, he said. "Nevertheless, it can be assumed that the situation on the highways in the Rhineland will remain dynamic in the coming days and weeks," Bauer added.

In the direction of Cologne, the A61 was closed between the Meckenheim interchange and the Rheinbach junction from around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, the closure was extended in both directions and to the Bliesheim interchange, and on Friday morning to the Kerpen interchange, according to the highway company. Due to the enormous water masses, the roadway was flooded. In several places, the roadway was destroyed.