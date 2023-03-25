Closure following vehicle collision Accident in Bad Godesberg tunnel causes traffic jam on B9
Bad Godesberg · On Friday afternoon, there was an accident involving two cars in the Bad Godesberg tunnel. This caused traffic to back up on the B9, sometimes for more than two kilometers.
On Friday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m., an accident occurred in the Bad Godesberg Tunnel in the southbound direction. According to police, two vehicles collided during a lane change. One person was slightly injured in the accident.
The tunnel had to be completely closed for about half an hour while the accident was being investigated and the vehicles recovered. At 3:50 p.m., one southbound lane was reopened, and the closure was completely lifted about an hour later.
During rush hour, traffic was backed up for more than two kilometers on the busy southbound B9.
Orig. text: Petra Reuter
Translation: ck