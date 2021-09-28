What to do in case of power failure? : Action day on disaster protection

Rescue services are also represented at the action day on October 2. (Archive photo) Foto: barbara frommann/Barbara Frommann

Bonn At the first nationwide action day on disaster protection on October 2, everything revolves around measures for dealing with exceptional situations. Aid organisations will present themselves and their work on Münsterplatz.

On Saturday, October 2, the first NRW statewide disaster protection day will take place on Bonn's Münsterplatz. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be information and tips on how to prepare and behave in the event of a prolonged power blackout, among other things, under the motto „Blackout".

The joint event of the city of Bonn and the state of NRW was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but had to be postponed due to the Corona pandemic. Participation is only possible with 3G proof (vaccinated, recovered, tested). Attendees are asked to follow the AHA rules. Alternatively, it is possible to watch the event via live online stream.

Presenter Shary Reeves will lead a colourful program on stage and on the grounds. An activity trail will show how things are without electricity for cooling, heating, the availability of money as well as drinking water, communication and mobility. Interested parties will receive information on how to prepare themselves and their environment for a power outage.

The event is also intended to present voluntary disaster protection with its diverse fields of activity and to encourage people to get involved themselves. All organisations active in disaster control will present themselves with information booths and at roundtable discussions. Two exercise demonstrations at 10:30 and 14:30 will show the interaction of all organisations in action. Entertainment on stage will be provided, among others, by the Springmaus Theatre with an improv comedy (12.20 p.m.) and the Bonn Jazz Choir (4.10 p.m.)

For more information on the programme and the link to the live stream, visit https://kst2021.nrw.

Original text: ga