Holiday weekend ADAC expects major traffic congestion in NRW just before Ascension Day

The ADAC (German Automobile Association) expects major traffic congestion on the autobahns in North Rhine-Westphalia this Wednesday because of the Ascension Day holiday on Thursday. This is typically one of the most crowded days on the autobahn, with many traffic jams. "The autobahns around the metropolitan areas and the ones heading towards the North and Baltic Sea coasts and the Netherlands are the most severely congested," said ADAC traffic expert Roman Suthold. Last year, at times, there were more than 420 kilometers of traffic jams on the NRW autobahns in the lead up to Ascension Day. Much less traffic is expected on the autobahns from Thursday through Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, everyone who has taken advantage of the long holiday weekend will be returning.