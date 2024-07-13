Construction work on the B9 in Bonn Adenauerallee access road closed for four weeks from Monday
Bonn · When the A 565 motorway is due to be reopen on Monday, Bonn's motorists will have to prepare for the next restriction: The access road to Adenauerallee in a northerly direction is to be closed for four weeks.
After the closure is before the closure: the closure of the A 565 between Bonn-Nord and the Poppelsdorf junction is expected to last until Monday, 15 July at 5 a.m. due to the construction work at Endenicher Ei. Drivers in Bonn will then have to be prepared for another restriction: The Adenauerallee access road at Bundeskanzlerplatz heading north will be closed for four weeks from this Monday.
The Adenauerallee access road was originally due to be closed on 8 July. But the administration postponed it to 15 July due to the work on the Endenicher Ei and the closure of the A565 motorway. The reason for closing Adenauerallee is the renovation work on Willy-Brandt-Allee in the section between Welckerstraße and Bundeskanzlerplatz. Only one lane of Willy-Brandt-Allee is currently open in the direction of the city centre due to the work. From Monday, work will have to be carried out in the Bundeskanzlerplatz area, which, in view of the safety of the road construction workers, can only be carried out with if the access road to Adenauerallee is closed, the administration recently explained. The road is expected to be closed for around four weeks, with a diversion for vehicles travelling north via Kaiserstrasse. They are to drive as far as Kaiserplatz and from there be routed around the Hofgarten and back onto Adenauerallee.
The plan has been criticised by business associations and the taxi cooperative. This is because there are already traffic jams almost every day in the streets Rathausgasse, Am Hof, Am Neutor and Adenauerallee due to the cutting of the city ring road. At times, drivers have to wait a long time before they can leave their cars in the university and Markt car parks. The council has already rejected the request to open the Cityring via Maximilianstraße in a northerly direction for the duration of the closure of the Adenauerallee access road. Instead, it wants to install a replacement traffic light system at the junction Am Hofgarten/Adenauerallee so that more cars can flow through the junction.
Road closure on Adenauerallee in Bonn
The city of Bonn points out that vehicles cannot turn left from the Reuterbrücke onto Adenauerallee either. The access to and exit from Welckerstraße is also closed, a diversion is in place via Heussallee.
On the Willy-Brandt-Allee section, kerb areas need to be renewed, manhole covers adapted and connecting pipes renovated. Finally, a new carriageway surface will be applied. The measure should be completed by mid-August, the council has announced. The construction project will cost around 480,000 euros. Sections of Willy-Brandt-Allee had already been resurfaced in summer 2022 and spring 2023.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen / Translation: Jean Lennox)