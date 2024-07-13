Construction work on the B9 in Bonn Adenauerallee access road closed for four weeks from Monday

The Adenauerallee access road was originally due to be closed on 8 July. But the administration postponed it to 15 July due to the work on the Endenicher Ei and the closure of the A565 motorway. The reason for closing Adenauerallee is the renovation work on Willy-Brandt-Allee in the section between Welckerstraße and Bundeskanzlerplatz. Only one lane of Willy-Brandt-Allee is currently open in the direction of the city centre due to the work. From Monday, work will have to be carried out in the Bundeskanzlerplatz area, which, in view of the safety of the road construction workers, can only be carried out with if the access road to Adenauerallee is closed, the administration recently explained. The road is expected to be closed for around four weeks, with a diversion for vehicles travelling north via Kaiserstrasse. They are to drive as far as Kaiserplatz and from there be routed around the Hofgarten and back onto Adenauerallee.