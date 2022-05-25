BUND successful with emergency application : Administrative court prohibits concerts on Grafenwerth Island

The island of Grafenwerth is a popular destination for excursions. The Administrative Court of Cologne has now agreed with BUND that concerts there are contrary to nature conservation. Foto: Frank Homann

Bad Honnef Are concerts on Grafenwerth Island allowed or not? The Administrative Court of Cologne has now given a first answer and followed BUND's request to prohibit concerts. For the city of Bad Honnef, however, the last word is far from being spoken. An exceptional permit is possible.

The concerts planned for this summer on the island of Grafenwerth may not take place for the time being. This was announced by the Cologne Administrative Court on Tuesday afternoon in response to an urgent application by the Bund Umwelt und Naturschutz Deutschland (BUND). As reported, the BUND Rhein-Sieg had taken legal action against the concerts, claiming that they were incompatible with the protected area ordinance applicable to the island.

The addressee of the emergency application was the Rhein-Sieg district as the lower nature conservation authority. The Administrative Court has now partially granted this application, according to a statement from Cologne. It ordered the Rhine-Sieg District as the licensing authority to temporarily prohibit the five concerts planned for June and July - only a little more than a week before the first "Klassik auf der Insel" concert is to take place.

For the city of Bad Honnef, nothing has been decided yet, the emphasis of the court is on "for the time being" and "temporarily", as was stated from the city hall. Legal niceties: The matter could rather be cured with a subsequent so-called nature conservation law case-by-case assessment. As is well known, the Rhein-Sieg district had deviated from the usual procedure of this individual case assessment in the present case. It is now necessary to make up for this.

Nevertheless, the urgent decision from Cologne is likely to cause some excitement: advance sales have been going on for a long time, and according to concert organiser Ernst Ludwig Hartz, very successfully.

Five Concerts Planned for the Summer Open Air

The island, surrounded by a European fauna-flora-habitat conservation area (FFH), is a "particularly sensitive place", BUND district spokesman Achim Baumgartner had said and initiated the emergency application in mid-May. Events with more than 100 people are "fundamentally not permitted" on the island according to the letter of the protected area ordinance.

"There is no customary law (in) on injustice," Baumgartner told the GA in response to the argument that special events had also been held more frequently in the past. On the other hand, he said, it was possible to allow exceptions for events "traditionally" held on the island, such as "R(h)einspaziert". Baumgartner: "But in our opinion, this is clearly going too far.

As is known, five events are planned for the "Summer Open-Air", for example with pianist Colin Pütz, leading actor in the film "Louis van Beethoven", Andreas Vollenweider, Patti Smith and Nick Mason. The dates are between 4 June and 2 July.

The court said that the concerts should be prevented, at least for the time being, in order to protect the environment. The island of Grafenwerth is located in a protected landscape area. In the opinion of BUND, the concerts are prohibited there for this reason and endanger various protected animal species. In addition, they adversely affected the Rhine flora-fauna habitat area adjacent to the island.

Administrative court follows BUND's argumentation

According to the statement, the court "in the end followed the request of the BUND". The judges essentially stated that the planned concerts violate bans on the protection of the landscape conservation area.

Therefore, the concerts could only be held if the Rhein-Sieg district granted an exemption following a case-by-case nature conservation assessment. The organiser, who, like the town of Honnef, is a party to the summary proceedings, has not even applied for such a permit yet.

In view of further planned events on the island of Grafenwerth and their potentially negative consequences for the protection of the landscape and nature, the temporary prohibition of the concerts was therefore necessary, according to the Administrative Court. This was all the more true because "apparently the Rhine-Sieg district and the city of Bad Honnef have recently assumed that no special permits are required for such events. In this respect, a negative role model effect for future events is to be feared“.

BUND spokesperson Achim Baumgartner announced: "The Administrative Court of Cologne today ruled by emergency order that the events on the island of Grafenwerth are inadmissible without an exception or exemption procedure. The attempt by the town of Bad Honnef, the lower nature conservation authority and the district government of Cologne to break away from the requirements of the Landscape Protection Area Ordinance and to allow all and any number of events without individual case approval has thus been rejected by the court.“

The parties involved can appeal against the decision, which would be decided by the Higher Administrative Court in Münster.

PLANNING CONTINUES Concert organiser: "Do not see concerts endangered" Concert organiser Ernst Ludwig Hartz does not see the concerts on the Rhine Island endangered by the ruling from Cologne. "We assume that they can take place. Our planning continues," Hartz said on Tuesday afternoon in response to a GA query. The concert organiser, which is based in Bonn but operates far beyond the region, did not want to comment on the urgent decision of the Cologne Administrative Court. Advance sales for the very different music evenings on Grafenwerth have been pleasingly good. "We are looking forward to the Whitsun weekend," Hartz explained. Because: On Whitsun Saturday, 4 June, the concert series on the Rhine island begins with the opening concert "Classical Music on the Island". At the classical concert, the Cologne Chamber Orchestra will play together with the young soloist Colin Pütz, who portrayed the young musical genius as the main actor in the TV film "Louis van Beethoven", but who is also a very talented pianist in a class of his own outside of the film environment. qm

