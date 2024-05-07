Weather for Bonn and the region After a miserable start to the week, brighter outlook for Ascension Day
Bonn/Region · While it’s been a wet and dreary start to the week, we can all look forward to some nicer days ahead. Just in time for Ascension Day on Thursday, a holiday in Germany, the weather will take a turn for the better. Here’s the outlook for Bonn and the region.
A low pressure system is to blame for the inclement weather and moderate temperatures in Bonn and the region. "Gulla" started out in France and has been moving over Germany since Saturday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) based in Offenbach.
According to the DWD, Tuesday will start off gray and cloudy. The weather portal Wetter.com is predicting an 85 percent chance of rain by lunchtime at the latest. Intermittent showers are expected for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius (53.6°F - 62.6°F) throughout the day. Skies are expected to clear up a little during the night - but it will remain dark, as there will be a new moon the following day.
The weather is expected to take a turn for the better on Wednesday, just one day before Ascension Day. Although the forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies all day, the sun will occasionally break through, according to several weather services. We could have up to three hours of sunshine. No rain is expected so it should remain dry. Temperatures will reach around 16 degrees Celsius (60.8°F).
Thursday looks like a nice day for getting out and about
According to the weather service Wetteronline, the weather for Father's Day, or Ascension Day, will be nicer because of the high pressure system "Thomas". With a sunny 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F), ideal conditions should prevail for traditional Father's Day activities. (In Germany, this means you might see groups of fathers out walking, pulling a wagon behind them, filled with beer). The trend towards nice spring weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week due to "Thomas". Highs will reach an average of 20 degrees Celsius (68°F). In the southwest, it could even get up to 25 degrees Celsius (77°F).
Orig. text: ga
Translation: ck