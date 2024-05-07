Weather for Bonn and the region After a miserable start to the week, brighter outlook for Ascension Day

According to the weather service Wetteronline, the weather for Father's Day, or Ascension Day, will be nicer because of the high pressure system "Thomas". With a sunny 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F), ideal conditions should prevail for traditional Father's Day activities. (In Germany, this means you might see groups of fathers out walking, pulling a wagon behind them, filled with beer). The trend towards nice spring weather is expected to continue for the rest of the week due to "Thomas". Highs will reach an average of 20 degrees Celsius (68°F). In the southwest, it could even get up to 25 degrees Celsius (77°F).