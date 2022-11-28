Rape victim speaks out : "After all this time, my body is still reacting to what I experienced"

Angela at the exhibition in Bonn's town hall: today she speaks openly about what happened to her. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn In an exhibition in Bonn's Stadthaus, twelve women describe the sexual violence that was inflicted on them. They exhibit clothes they were wearing when the crime was committed. The message: victims are not to blame - no matter what they are wearing. Angela is one of them.

In the exhibition "What I was wearing..." in the town hall, twelve women talk about their experiences of sexual violence. The youngest, it says, was four years old at the time of the assault, the oldest 92. Their stories hang on hangers next to the clothes they were wearing during the assault until 5 December: Pyjamas, smart dresses, jeans and T-shirts or skirts. The project wants to show that sexual assaults often happen in the immediate surroundings - and it doesn't matter what the victims were wearing. "The women are accused of being partially to blame because they allegedly wore the wrong thing, like a miniskirt. But it is always the perpetrator who is to blame," explains exhibition organiser Beatrix Wilmes from Cologne.

One of the outfits belongs to Angela (46), who lives in the region and does not want to give her full name. In an interview with the GA, the trained geriatric nurse aide recounts how a colleague raped her at a party at the old people's home where she worked. It was almost 16 years ago, but she only began to deal with her trauma in 2015. "I was so traumatised after the incident that my body went into complete repression." This is not unusual, explains Conny Schulte (59), director of the counselling centre against sexualised violence in Bonn: "After an assault, many women need time to get their bearings back." For some, this takes days - for others, years. But it is often the case "that women remain silent for a long time because they are afraid that no one will believe them," says Schulte.

REPORTING RAPE The Anonymous Forensics Service (ASS) ASS is a service for victims of sexual offences. After an assault, victims can have evidence collected anonymously in participating hospitals. The evidence is then kept for ten years with a code number - in case the person concerned wants to press charges later. A rape can still be reported up to 20 years after the crime.

In the exhibition, Angela describes in detail what happened to her: "Under the pretext of wanting to show me a shortcut inside the house, he lured me into a trap. He grabbed me, slammed me against a kitchen counter, pulled up my skirt and pulled down my panties." She said that being able to speak openly about the experience today required a long process of coming to terms with it. "At first I couldn't even say the word rape," says Angela. She repressed the incident for ten years and developed severe physical and psychological symptoms. "I had panic attacks, sleep and eating disorders. My diagnosis was depression and burnout," says Angela.

When she was sexually harassed by a group of men in 2015, she had flashbacks of the rape. She contacted her family doctor, who recommended trauma therapy. But therapy places are rare. "I had to wait nine months. That was the worst nine months of my life."

Perpetrator-victim reversal

Then she finally had a consultation with a therapist. "I told her about my experiences. She asked what I was wearing that night and if I was drunk. I immediately left the practice in tears," Angela reports and explains: "The questions made her feel as if she was partly to blame for being raped. She was able to discuss what had happened with another therapist. "The therapy, a period in a psychosomatic clinic and the sharing of experiences with other victims were helpful in coming to terms with what had happened," says the 46-year-old.

Reporting sexual abuse

Today, Angela speaks openly about the rape, but she did not report it to her colleague at the time. She had bad experience with the police, she says. "I heard from several victims and experienced myself that the police did not take you seriously." She also thinks that punishment in this area is often very light. "This is a slap in the face for every person affected," says Angela. Even though she herself had decided against it, she advises every woman to report abuse.

Bonn Police spokesman Simon Rott emphasises: "For us, victim protection is important." He advises victims of sexualised violence to report what they have experienced to the police. However, he also understands, "There are people who are in a situation where they find they just can't face going to the police." But there are other options too, he said, such as contacting a counselling centre or the "Anonymous evidence recovery after sexual offences" (ASS).

Encouraging others

With "What I was wearing..." Angela wants to continue to come to terms with her story and help others. "I want to encourage others," she says. She also wants to educate people about how to deal with victims of sexual violence and address abuse. "Once I was meeting with victims who were further along in their process than I was, I started to feel the need to get my own life back," Angela recalls. Today, she wants to pass on this motivation: "If I can help even just one woman process an assault, that would be a massive achievement."

In the meantime, Angela is married and has two children. "I can live a good life again," she says. But the rape changed her. She has been retired for six years because of her trauma and only has a mini job now. "Even today, a man's cologne or appearance can remind me of the perpetrator, and I panic. My body still reacts with trembling, heart palpitations and sweating, even after all this time," Angela explains. Then it helps her to withdraw for a moment and use the breathing techniques she has learned. She can calm herself down and realise that it is just a bad memory.

"WHAT I WAS WEARING..." Exhibition in the town hall The exhibition is on display in the foyer of the Stadthaus from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday until 5 December inclusive. "What I was wearing..." is a touring exhibition that has been running since 25 November 2020 and is already on show for the 21st time nationwide. In Bonn, it is organised by Beatrix Wilmes in cooperation with the city's equality office and the counselling centre against sexualised violence. A total of 40 victims of sexual violence are participating in the exhibition. Further information on the exhibition is available at wasichanhatte.de.