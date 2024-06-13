Call out to Bonn main station Aggressive 28-year-old punches and bites several federal police officers
Bonn · On Tuesday, a 28-year-old man injured several federal police officers at Bonn Central Station by punching and biting them. With the support of other police officers, the man was handed over to police custody.
At around 3.15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, DB security staff alerted a Federal Police patrol to an aggressive 28-year-old man. The man was lying motionless on the floor on platform 1 and initially did not react to the officers. When he woke up after a while, he became aggressive and insulted the federal police officers, who were unable to calm the man down.
When the officers searched the man to establish his identity, he tried to knock his ID out of the officers' hands. He attacked two other officers with punches. According to the authorities, he hit one of the officers in the face. With the help of other federal police officers, the man was finally restrained. In the process, he bit an officer and spat out bloody saliva.
With the help of officers from the state police and the public order office, the man was taken to Bonn Federal Police Station. As he continued to resist, he was handed over to the custody service there.
The police officers involved had to receive medical treatment for their injuries in hospital. One officer suffered a concussion during the operation, the other a knee contusion. The officers pressed criminal charges against the 28-year-old for assault, resisting law enforcement officers, assault, insult and threats.
Original text: ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel