Response to rainfall : Ahrweiler observes rising water level of the Ahr
Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler Due to the persistent rainfall, the district of Ahrweiler is now intensively monitoring the levels of the Ahr and other tributaries. There is currently no acute danger. The Rhine level in Bonn is expected to rise in the next few days.
The district of Ahrweiler is reacting to the current rainfall and wants to closely monitor the water levels of the Ahr and other tributaries and streams in the district. The First Alderman Horst Gies therefore convened the district's Technical Operations Management on Tuesday morning, the district announced. "Due to the weather situation and the persistent rain, I consider it enormously important to intensively observe the Ahr, but also all other streams in the district, and not to take any risks for the protection of our population. After what we had to experience, safety comes first," says Gies with regard to the flood disaster. At present, however, there is expressly no acute danger, he says. Moreover, there are no storm reports for the district.
The district receives support from the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK). According to its own information, the BBK provides staff rooms including technical assistance as well as staff support and a drone team to draw up the situation picture. The district's technical command is currently housed at the Federal Academy for Civil Protection and Civil Defence above Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.
As the district administration announced on Tuesday evening, drones and helicopters of the state police had already been deployed earlier in the day to monitor the situation. In addition, local forces checked the bridges on the Ahr. The emergency services found that the access road to the temporary bridge at the end of Walporzheim in the direction of Marienthal was cracked, so the bridge was closed off.
The water level of the Ahr near Altenahr has risen in recent days. As of 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the flood warning service of the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment reported a water level of 1.69 metres. 24 hours earlier, the water level was still at 96 centimetres. Currently, the flood warning service forecasts a water level of 1.80 metres in Altenahr. Furthermore, the district informed that the weather situation as well as the water levels will continue to be monitored during the night.
While the level of the Sieg has also risen, there is hardly any change in the level of the Rhine in Bonn on Tuesday. The city of Bonn reports a level of 4.59 metres in the afternoon. This means that the water level has actually dropped by a few centimetres compared to Monday afternoon. However, the State Office for the Environment assumes that the Rhine level near Bonn will continue to rise over the next few days and reach a level of 5.50 to 6 metres. (Original text: Alexander Hertel / Translation: Mareike Graepel)