Response to rainfall : Ahrweiler observes rising water level of the Ahr

The Ahr in Altenahr at the end of December. The district wants to closely monitor the level of the river. Foto: dpa/Thomas Frey

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler Due to the persistent rainfall, the district of Ahrweiler is now intensively monitoring the levels of the Ahr and other tributaries. There is currently no acute danger. The Rhine level in Bonn is expected to rise in the next few days.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The district of Ahrweiler is reacting to the current rainfall and wants to closely monitor the water levels of the Ahr and other tributaries and streams in the district. The First Alderman Horst Gies therefore convened the district's Technical Operations Management on Tuesday morning, the district announced. "Due to the weather situation and the persistent rain, I consider it enormously important to intensively observe the Ahr, but also all other streams in the district, and not to take any risks for the protection of our population. After what we had to experience, safety comes first," says Gies with regard to the flood disaster. At present, however, there is expressly no acute danger, he says. Moreover, there are no storm reports for the district.

The district receives support from the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK). According to its own information, the BBK provides staff rooms including technical assistance as well as staff support and a drone team to draw up the situation picture. The district's technical command is currently housed at the Federal Academy for Civil Protection and Civil Defence above Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

As the district administration announced on Tuesday evening, drones and helicopters of the state police had already been deployed earlier in the day to monitor the situation. In addition, local forces checked the bridges on the Ahr. The emergency services found that the access road to the temporary bridge at the end of Walporzheim in the direction of Marienthal was cracked, so the bridge was closed off.

The water level of the Ahr near Altenahr has risen in recent days. As of 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the flood warning service of the Rhineland-Palatinate State Office for the Environment reported a water level of 1.69 metres. 24 hours earlier, the water level was still at 96 centimetres. Currently, the flood warning service forecasts a water level of 1.80 metres in Altenahr. Furthermore, the district informed that the weather situation as well as the water levels will continue to be monitored during the night.