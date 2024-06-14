The Deutsches Museum and the European Championship in Bonn AI Predicts Germany vs. Scotland Result

Ralph Burmester, exhibition curator and research assistant, explains that the museum itself doesn’t generate computer predictions. However, he found that the AI ChatGPT forecasts a 3-1 victory for Germany over Scotland in the opener. This digital oracle is based on a wealth of data and previous performances, so does that mean it’s correct? Or has the DMB team got it right? The latter predicts a 2-1 win "because it doesn't quite believe in the quality of the German strikers". Of course, they could both be wrong. But both predictions could be off the mark.