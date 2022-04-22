Nine trips already made to Ukraine : Aid convoys from Sankt Augustin to Kyiv

Volunteers working with Gunther Maassen (2nd from left) personally brought the medical supplies to the trauma unit of the University Hospital in Kyiv. Foto: privat/Roland Scharf

Sankt Augustin/Kyiv Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, volunteers from Sankt Augustin have organized nine convoys carrying 40 tons of relief supplies. On eight of those trips, they drove to the Polish-Ukrainian border and unloaded the donations there. On their last trip, they finally went across the border into Ukraine.

Gunther Maassen and fellow volunteers from Sankt Augustin have organized nine convoys carrying a total of around 40 tons of relief supplies since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. The donated items they collected were valued at around 150,000 euros. On eight of the trips, Maassen and his helpers drove to the Polish-Ukrainian border and unloaded the donations at the logistics center in Medyka, Poland.

On the last transport before Easter, it was different. Instead of handing over the donations in Medyka, the group traveled on to Kyiv after consulting with Ukrainian helpers. This resulted in many conversations with people affected by the war, emotional moments and seeing snapshots of suffering. And a walk on a minefield at a playground.

"We wanted to see with our own eyes and talk to the people who request and receive our donations," Gunther Maasen says, explaining why he went to the war zone. "But we also wanted to show our presence and say: we are not only with you in our thoughts, but stand by you," he adds. "So in Medyka, we repacked our donations and personal belongings into several smaller vehicles that are faster and more maneuverable than our big truck. And then we were off.” They set off with a contact person whom they knew, emphasizes Maassen. To protect the helpers, he refrains from giving further information.

Meeting up at the University Hospital in Kyiv

"We went to the University Hospital in Kyiv in the evening and met up with a professor in the trauma unit - we had written back and forth with him a lot in the past weeks." Maassen's team had been specializing in medical supplies after the recent resumption of the supply of food and daily necessities. Materials to care for wounds, first-aid kits, medicines, surgical and dental instruments, an ultrasound machine, an operating table, vacuum drainages for complicated wounds, plaster rolls and tools for complicated bone fractures all found their way to Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolayiv.

"When we were there, the eastern offensive of Russian troops was already looming. So the hospital had started to set up five more operating rooms and large treatment rooms." Unlike in the early days of the war, when many people needed triage around Kyiv, the hospital now works as the "third line," that is, after triage and stabilizing the war wounded for transport, Maassen learned.

While people in Kyiv are trying to make an effort at something resembling everyday life, and restaurants, cafés, hairdressers and nail salons have reopened, those in the suburbs of the city are a long way away, he said. "Our contact took our team to a suburb just outside the city. There were only residential buildings there, no factories or military facilities. And in the middle of it, the Russians' missiles had hit. This is madness. There was a huge hole in the ground in front of the houses, all the houses and also the neighboring kindergarten were massively damaged.”

Walk across the minefield

In another town, the group was approached by an elderly man who showed his home and his granddaughter's bedroom, which had been completely destroyed. "The fronts of the houses were literally riddled with holes over a large area. I have never seen anything like it. This prefabricated building was simply missing a corner. But it was incredibly important to the man that we see it all. He wanted us to photograph it and show it to the world." Then, on the way back to the car, a moment of shock: "The man and other people pointed out to us that our way there had led us through a minefield between the children's playground and the kindergarten. We were not careful enough. We would not let that to happen to us again.”

The group never experienced fear, he said, even if it took some getting used to with the ubiquitous presence of weapons. "It is quite rare for a chief physician to have a Kalashnikov at his desk, ready to fire. The background to this is that Russian troops once entered the hospital to be treated there. Since then, all senior physicians and chief physicians have been armed." At the checkpoints along the major roads, Maassen also saw heavy artillery and, in some cases, well-hidden tanks, "in the villages, sometimes there's just a farmer with a rifle in his hand.”

In talking with the people there, he said, he sensed that the Ukrainians would never give up their country without a fight. Maassen also sees them as very cautious. "At every checkpoint, someone holds a gun out." And he saw their pragmatism. With the help of the contact person, the group also looked at craft workshops and small factories. There, for example, harnesses for military equipment and other military accessories are now being made instead of the usual flip flops. "It feels like everyone is making something to support their security forces and fighters.”

Donate Volunteers continue to collect items At Marderweg 2 in Niederpleis, the volunteers working with Gunther Maassen continue to collect donated items such as bandages, but also gas cartridges and stoves from camping supplies, non-used and still usable medicines, wound disinfectants, surgical clothing such as aprons, gowns and surgical shoes, but also hygiene articles and nonperishable foods such as canned items, trail mix or chocolate bars. The group also accepts monetary donations for targeted bulk purchases of supplies, the purchase of small camera drones and transportation costs. Maassen: "We have already collected around 200,000 euros in donations. On Tuesday, the Reifenhäuser family of entrepreneurs from Troisdorf announced another 40,000 euros for us.”

Orig. text: Thomas Heinemann