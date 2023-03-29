Russian plane not allowed to take off Aircraft parking fees at Cologne/Bonn Airport total more than 60,000 euros

In response to a question, the German Federal Ministry of Transport explained why it is practically impossible for the aircraft to take off right now. According to a statement, the sanctions against Russia include a "comprehensive flight ban on aircraft that are Russian-owned, have Russian registration, are chartered by Russian individuals or legal entities, or are otherwise controlled." The aircraft in Cologne is not permitted to be moved to another airport, according to the ministry's press office. And the response from Berlin goes on to say, "In addition, maintenance work is also prohibited during the sanctions. Therefore, it can be assumed that the aircraft is currently not airworthy anyway.”