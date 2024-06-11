Arrest at Cologne/Bonn Airport Suspected IS supporter has ties to Bonn
Bad Godesberg · A suspected supporter of the Islamic State (IS) who was arrested at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Friday has ties to Bonn. Further details about the 23-year-old have also come to light.
On June 7, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office acted on an arrest warrant just one day after the Federal Court of Justice had issued it (June 6). The Federal Public Prosecutor General (GBA) had the suspect Soufian T. arrested at Cologne/Bonn Airport by officers from Bonn Police Headquarters and the Federal Police. Further details have now emerged.
According to the General-Anzeiger newspaper, the 23-year-old, who according to a press release from the Federal Public Prosecutor General (GBA) has German-Moroccan-Polish citizenship, lived in Bad Godesberg before his arrest. He is also said to have been active on various social media platforms, including TikTok. GBA press spokeswoman Ines Peterson did not want to comment on this when asked, referring instead to the press release from the federal prosecutor's office. The NRW Ministry of the Interior and the Bonn police also refrained from commenting and referred the matter to the GBA, which is conducting the investigation.
The accused “identifies with the ideology of the foreign terrorist organization Islamic State (IS).” Investigators accuse the man of transferring almost 1,700 US dollars via a cryptocurrency exchange to an account belonging to the terrorist organization Islamic State Province of Khorasan (ISPK), which is active in Afghanistan and other countries. This is an offshoot of IS. Khorasan is a historical region in Central Asia in the territory of the present-day states of Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.
Soufian T. is “strongly suspected” of supporting a terrorist organization abroad and violating the Foreign Trade and Payments Act, according to the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office. The subject of the arrest warrant is money payments, a spokesperson for the GBA said on Sunday. The suspect has been in custody since Friday.
The arrest warrant has nothing to do with the man applying to UEFA to work as a security guard at the European Football Championships. According to a spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Interior, he wanted to work at so-called side events outside the soccer stadiums. His application was rejected after being reviewed.
Orig. text: Ayla Jacob; Translation: ck