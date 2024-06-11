Arrest at Cologne/Bonn Airport Suspected IS supporter has ties to Bonn

According to the General-Anzeiger newspaper, the 23-year-old, who according to a press release from the Federal Public Prosecutor General (GBA) has German-Moroccan-Polish citizenship, lived in Bad Godesberg before his arrest. He is also said to have been active on various social media platforms, including TikTok. GBA press spokeswoman Ines Peterson did not want to comment on this when asked, referring instead to the press release from the federal prosecutor's office. The NRW Ministry of the Interior and the Bonn police also refrained from commenting and referred the matter to the GBA, which is conducting the investigation.