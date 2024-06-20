More and more small arms licences Alarm, irritant and signalling weapons in demand in Bonn
Bonn · The number of small firearms licences in Bonn has risen steadily in recent years. There are no major hurdles. A Bonn resident explains why she applied for the licence.
Angelika Krieger lives near Bonn's Hofgarten. For some time now, the 60-year-old has had a queasy feeling on her walks through the park. "Since there have been more and more muggings in the Hofgarten, sometimes during the day and because of my increasing age, I just want to feel more protected," says Krieger, who actually has a different name but does not want to publicise her name in connection with the issue. The woman from Bonn has therefore applied for a small firearms licence via a police online portal.
This is required to carry alarm, irritant and signalling weapons (SRS weapons). Krieger had to enter her name, address and date of birth and whether she belonged to an organisation. Around six weeks later, the licence landed in her letterbox. "I was surprised that I didn't have to do anything else," says Krieger. She didn't have to provide her ID card number, for example. Nor did she have to show a police clearance certificate or any other documents. "It's almost too easy," she says.
As the police write on their website, the small firearms licence in North Rhine-Westphalia must be applied for at the "local firearms authority". This is also possible via an online form, but in this case the competent authority may require the applicant to appear in person. Krieger only has to apply for the licence if she wants to carry an SRS weapon in public.
If gas, alarm or signal weapons are kept in your own home, no permit is required, according to the police. This also applies to the one-off transport of the unloaded weapon to your own home after purchase. To check the application, the competent authority consults the Federal Central Criminal Register, the public prosecutor's register, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and other police systems.
6911 Bonn residents hold a small firearms licence
Krieger does not yet know whether she wants a blank-firing pistol or a gas pistol. She will seek advice from a specialist shop. "I'll probably put the gun in my car," she says. Either way, owning a gun is not an ideal solution for the Bonn native. "But it gives me a sense of security when I'm out and about," she says, turning the corner with her dog. Like Krieger, more and more people in Bonn are acquiring a small firearms licence.
This is confirmed by figures provided by the Bonn police on request. According to these figures, 6911 Bonn residents hold a small firearms licence. Compared to 2016 (2247), the number has tripled. Last year alone, the police issued 656 licences. Police spokesman Simon Rott says that applications to the German weapons authorities for a small firearms licence have been increasing sharply for several years. Many applicants tell the authorities that they are applying for a small firearms licence to improve their individual sense of security.
An employee of the hunting outfitter "Wald und Flur" in Bad Godesberg also confirms the high demand for alarm weapons or special pepper sprays. The specialist shop is now the only one of its kind in Bonn. According to the employee, pepper spray and irritant gas ammunition are not currently in stock. Blank cartridges, which are used to load blank firing pistols, are only partially available. Especially at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the demand for alarm, gas and signalling weapons had increased. There is said to be no "typical" clientele, but there are a striking number of women who want to improve their sense of security. During the sales talk, the staff at "Wald und Flur" draw customers' attention to the legal situation and have them sign a receipt. In case of doubt, the authorities are then able to refer back to this.
Police warn of dangers when handling weapons
A recent case where irritant gas was released on a regional train from Remagen to Bonn showed that this may be necessary. Eight passengers complained of respiratory problems and had to be treated by the emergency services. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Before applying for a small firearms licence or purchasing SRS weapons, interested parties should ask themselves whether they really need such a weapon or want to carry it in public, advises police spokesman Rott. "This is because carrying them entails considerable risks. The carrier is often not aware of this." SRS weapons usually look like sharp weapons. They are often indistinguishable from such weapons, which can lead to uncontrolled behaviour by outsiders.
Untrained weapon carriers can endanger themselves or injure bystanders in extremely stressful situations, and they can even cause life-threatening injuries at close range, warns Rott. Any uncertainty in handling weapons could have fatal consequences for the bearer and bystanders.
The firearms licence: Sport shooters and hunting licence holders
While a small firearms licence entitles the holder to carry alarm, irritant and signal weapons, a firearms possession card only permits the purchase and possession of weapons. The number of gun owners (i.e. with a gun ownership licence) in Bonn currently stands at 4,951, most of whom are sports marksmen and hunting licence holders. Holders of a firearms licence are permitted to purchase, possess and transport live firearms and, as a rule, also purchase the corresponding ammunition. Hunting licence holders are allowed to carry firearms directly from their home to the hunting ground on the basis of their hunting licence.
Original text: Niklas Schröder
Translation: Mareike Graepel