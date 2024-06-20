More and more small arms licences Alarm, irritant and signalling weapons in demand in Bonn

An employee of the hunting outfitter "Wald und Flur" in Bad Godesberg also confirms the high demand for alarm weapons or special pepper sprays. The specialist shop is now the only one of its kind in Bonn. According to the employee, pepper spray and irritant gas ammunition are not currently in stock. Blank cartridges, which are used to load blank firing pistols, are only partially available. Especially at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the demand for alarm, gas and signalling weapons had increased. There is said to be no "typical" clientele, but there are a striking number of women who want to improve their sense of security. During the sales talk, the staff at "Wald und Flur" draw customers' attention to the legal situation and have them sign a receipt. In case of doubt, the authorities are then able to refer back to this.