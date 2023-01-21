Water damage repairs : Aldi and dm remain closed for now

Aldi and dm in the former Karstadt building are expected to remain closed for several more weeks. Foto: Christine Ludewig

Bonn Aldi and dm in the former Karstadt building are expected to remain closed for several more weeks. Major damage to the building is being blamed for the closure.

It is expected that the discount grocery store Aldi and the drugstore dm in the basement of the former Karstadt building on Poststrasse will remain closed until the end of March/beginning of April. This was announced by Sonja Nees from the property’s owner, Aachener Grund, on Friday. She said it would take that long to repair the power supply in the basement.

"Since it is high voltage current, all electrical circuit components of the power supply system in the area affected by the water damage must be replaced," Nees explained. As reported, due to a defect in the sprinkler pump of the fire protection system, water vapor had settled in the circuit distributor. The power supply in the basement therefore had to be shut down for safety reasons. Due to the ongoing conversion work on the first floor and the upper floors in the former department store, the dm and Aldi stores had to close temporarily already at the beginning of 2022.

Power line damaged at Karstadt Bonn

The Düsseldorf textile retailer Peek & Cloppenburg is expected to move in the building this spring. According to GA information, the University of Bonn is in talks with Aachener Grund as a potential tenant for the use of the two top floors. The university is currently looking for interim quarters in the city center because the main building is to undergo a major renovation. The university has already rented the commercial building opposite, which once housed Appelrath Cüpper clothing store.