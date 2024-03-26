Restaurant guide "Aleppo Rose" restaurant brings Syrian cuisine to the banks of the Rhine

Bonn · Bonn and the region boasts a large number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces you to new ones each week. This week we highlight the "Aleppo Rose”.

Syrian specialties: Mohamad Zead Haji Mohamad (left) and Mongi Mannai in the restaurant Aleppo Rose.

Foto: Horst Müller

Aleppo Rose

Syrian restaurant at the Rhine

Proprietor

Since July of 2023, Mohamad Zead Haji Mohamad (owner) and Mongi Mannai (managing director)

Interior

Dark brown upholstered chairs, decorative and three-dimensional wall paintings with buildings, green wall with water feature. Three areas with seating for up to 120 people

Outdoor dining

Terrace in front of the building with seating for 50 and a roof overhead

Menu

Grilled chicken with rice, peppers, grilled tomatoes 14.80 euros, grill platter with chich taouk, kebab, lamb chop 21.90 euros, grilled sea bream with potato slices 22 euros, vegetarian cheese platter with hummus, tabouleh, vine leaves and falafel 22 euros, etc.

Drinks menu

Gaffel Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.3l) 3.50 euros each, Benediktiner wheat beers (0.5l) 5.50 euros each, four house wines (0.2l) eight euros each, non-alcoholic mojito6.50 euros, Arabic mocha four euros, Ayran (0.25l) three euros, Yeni Raki (20 cl) 19 euros

Specials

Syrian specialties, e.g. Aleppo Rose cheese platter for two people 74 euros

Customers

It’s an international clientele

Philosophy of the restaurant

"Attentive service, very fresh cuisine and a pleasant ambience," says Managing Director Mongi Mannai.

Opening hours

Monday to Saturday 2pm to 11pm, Sunday 12pm to 11pm. Open every day.

Address

Erzbergerufer 7, 53111 Bonn city center, www.aleppo-rose.de

Contact info

Tel. (0228) 94 49 33 31

(Original text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)

