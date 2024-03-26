Restaurant guide "Aleppo Rose" restaurant brings Syrian cuisine to the banks of the Rhine
Bonn · Bonn and the region boasts a large number of restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars. The General-Anzeiger introduces you to new ones each week. This week we highlight the "Aleppo Rose”.
Aleppo Rose
Syrian restaurant at the Rhine
Proprietor
Since July of 2023, Mohamad Zead Haji Mohamad (owner) and Mongi Mannai (managing director)
Interior
Dark brown upholstered chairs, decorative and three-dimensional wall paintings with buildings, green wall with water feature. Three areas with seating for up to 120 people
Outdoor dining
Terrace in front of the building with seating for 50 and a roof overhead
Menu
Grilled chicken with rice, peppers, grilled tomatoes 14.80 euros, grill platter with chich taouk, kebab, lamb chop 21.90 euros, grilled sea bream with potato slices 22 euros, vegetarian cheese platter with hummus, tabouleh, vine leaves and falafel 22 euros, etc.
Drinks menu
Gaffel Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.3l) 3.50 euros each, Benediktiner wheat beers (0.5l) 5.50 euros each, four house wines (0.2l) eight euros each, non-alcoholic mojito6.50 euros, Arabic mocha four euros, Ayran (0.25l) three euros, Yeni Raki (20 cl) 19 euros
Specials
Syrian specialties, e.g. Aleppo Rose cheese platter for two people 74 euros
Customers
It’s an international clientele
Philosophy of the restaurant
"Attentive service, very fresh cuisine and a pleasant ambience," says Managing Director Mongi Mannai.
Opening hours
Monday to Saturday 2pm to 11pm, Sunday 12pm to 11pm. Open every day.
Address
Erzbergerufer 7, 53111 Bonn city center, www.aleppo-rose.de
Contact info
Tel. (0228) 94 49 33 31
(Original text: Hagen Haas / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)