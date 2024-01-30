In and around Bonn All carnival parades and parties at a glance
Bonn · When and where is carnival being celebrated in Bonn? And where and when are the carnival parades in and around Bonn? We provide a detailed overview.
The carnival season is already in full swing and the first carnival parades will soon be making their way through Bonn and the surrounding towns. After the storming of the town hall on Weiberfastnacht, the so-called fifth season finally reaches its climax and there will be plenty of parties on the carnival days.
Carnival parties in Bonn
There are more than 30 parties from Weiberfastnacht to Rosenmontag in Bonn alone. Some of them include fancy dress competitions.
Carnival parades in Bonn
In Bonn, the street carnival started with the Geisterzug ("Ghost Parade") in Graurheindorf on Friday, 2 February. The carnival hustle and bustle reaches its climax ten days later with the big Rosenmontag parade in Bonn city centre.
Carnival parades in Siegburg, Sankt Augustin, Niederkassel, Troisdorf and Hennef
The first carnival parade on the Rhine and Sieg will take place in Siegburg-Brückberg on Sunday, 4 February. The street carnival ends with the parades on Rosenmontag.
Carnival parades in Wachtberg
Six carnival parades are on the programme in Wachtberg in 2024
Carnival parades in Rheinbach, Meckenheim and Swisttal
The parades in Rheinbach, Meckenheim and Swisttal are scheduled between Saturday, 3 February and Tuesday, 13 February.
Carnival parades in Alfter and Bornheim
From the children's carnival parade in Bornheim-Sechtem to the Veilchendienstag parade in Alfter-Ort: There are numerous parades in Bornheim and Alfter.
Carnival parades in Bad Honnef and Königswinter
Carnival revellers will also be parading through the streets in the Siebengebirge region this session.
Carnival parades in the Ahrweiler district
Whether in Bachem, Remagen or Sinzig: there are plenty of parades along the Ahr this year.