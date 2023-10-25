Bands, Tickets, Times All info on the Crossroads Festival 2023 in Bonn
Bonn · For the 20th time, the WDR Crossroads Festival is bringing eleven international acts to Bonn from 24 to 28 October. Here’s all the information on the festival, which will be held again at the Harmonie in Endenich.
Since 2003, WDR Rockpalast has organised the Crossroads Festival at the Harmonie in Bonn. From 24 to 28 October 2023, visitors will now be treated to a broad spectrum of musical genres, this time with 11 international acts. From Riot-Grrrrl-Grunge-Punk to Reggae-Jam-Rock, everything that makes a rock lover's heart beat faster will be there.
Crossroads Festival 2023: These are the bands
On Tuesday, 24 October, Eddie 9V and Bywater Call rang in the festival. On Wednesday, 25 October, Green Lung and Dead City Ruins will play, and on Thursday, 26 October, The Hamburg Blues Band featuring Clem Clempson and Big Sugar will present their sound. On Friday, 27 October, John Diva & The Rockets of Love, 24/7 Diva Heaven and iedereen will rock the stage. Ryan Sheridan and Jake Isaac will close the festival on Saturday, 28 October.
With the soul-blues sound of Eddie 9V and the seven-piece Southern soul and roots-rock band Bywater Call, the festival is off to a relatively quiet start this year. Eddie V9 promises an "electrifying" evening, guided by the 27-year-old's instinct and spontaneous lyrics. Bywater Call also promise a powerful experience with strong musicianship and emotion: according to critics, the band from Toronto displays a unique musical chemistry.
Dark riffs, English folklore and the will to experiment characterise the English band Green Lung, whose sound can be located between psychedelic rock, stoner rock and heavy rock. Downright hard rock from Down Under is brought to the Harmonie stage by the Australian hard rock band Dead City Ruins. The quintet, which sold all its belongings in 2015 and has been touring the globe tirelessly ever since, promises intense rock'n'roll along the lines of bands like Deep Purple and Guns'n'Roses.
They already wowed the audience at the Crossroads Festival last October, and now they are returning to Bonn: The Hamburg Blues Band will bring a former member to the gig this year in the form of British guitarist Clem Clempson. The five-piece band has been touring the clubs for over 40 years, combining blues with other genres such as soul, boogie or jazz. From 1991 to 2004, the Canadians of Big Sugar defined the genre of reggae rock. After a six-year break, they reunited in 2010 as a band around singer and lead guitarist Gordie Johnson.
Glam metal in all its 80s rock artistry is presented by John Diva & The Rockets of Love. The German quintet plays with clichés of the genre and convinces with straight rock and striking riffs. Contemporary punk is promised by the German punk rock band 24/7 Diva Heaven. The founders of the Berlin GRRRL-NOISY movement deal with topics close to their hearts in their lyrics: Feminism, inequality, homophobia, racism, xenophobia or environmental problems are placed in infectious melodies. The third day of the festival closes with iedereen, a Cologne post-punk duo who, like their predecessors, address phenomena of social outcast.
On Saturday, the singer-songwriters Ryan Sheridan and Jake Isaac share the stage. Irishman Ryan Sheridan returned home after years on Broadway and the pubs of New York's Lower East Side, where he was discovered shortly afterwards as a street musician by a record label. Jake Isaac's soul voice closes the musical circle of the festival. The Londoner with Caribbean roots is at the forefront of the British soul renaissance.
All concerts will be recorded. The videos of the concerts since 2004 are available in the WDR Rockpalast Mediathek.
Crossroads Festival: Tickets and times
Tickets for all festival days cost 98 euros (plus fees) per person and are available here. In addition, tickets for one of the evenings are also available here at a price of 26 euros (plus fees). On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday the concerts start at 7.15 pm, Friday already at 6.30 pm.
Crossroads Festival: How to get there
The festival traditionally takes place at the Harmonie in Bonn-Endenich, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn. As there is only one bigger car park nearby, it is advisable to use public transport to get there. The stops around the Harmonie are Brahmsstraße, Auf dem Hügel, Magdalenenplatz, Magdalenenstraße and Frongasse.
Original text: Jasmin Kaub
Translation: Jean Lennox