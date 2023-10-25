Bands, Tickets, Times All info on the Crossroads Festival 2023 in Bonn

They already wowed the audience at the Crossroads Festival last October, and now they are returning to Bonn: The Hamburg Blues Band will bring a former member to the gig this year in the form of British guitarist Clem Clempson. The five-piece band has been touring the clubs for over 40 years, combining blues with other genres such as soul, boogie or jazz. From 1991 to 2004, the Canadians of Big Sugar defined the genre of reggae rock. After a six-year break, they reunited in 2010 as a band around singer and lead guitarist Gordie Johnson.