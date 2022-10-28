November 1 : All Saints Day - what’s allowed and what’s not, which stores are open

November 1, All Saints’ Day, is a public holiday in North Rhine-Westphalia. Foto: Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Bonn All Saints' Day on November 1 is a public holiday and a quiet day of observance. This is what is allowed and what is not - and which stores are allowed to open on that day.

On Tuesday, November 1, the public holiday of All Saints' Day will be observed in North Rhine-Westphalia and other German states. Catholics in Bonn and the region remember deceased family members on this day. The Catholic parishes in Bonn mark the day with devotions, blessings of graves and masses.

What is forbidden on All Saints' Day

All Saints' Day is quietly observed, which means that some events are not allowed between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Bonn and the region. These include markets, sporting events, public festivals, entertainment and events where there is dancing. After 6 p.m., people are allowed to carry on again. This regulation is spelled out in the NRW Law on Sundays and Public Holidays. Different rules apply in Rhineland-Palatinate. There, for example, clubs and discos must close at four in the morning and may not reopen until the next day.

Fresh bread rolls on All Saints' Day: When are bakeries open in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district?

Which bakeries in Bonn and the region are open on All Saints' Day? This too is regulated under state law. Here is an overview of the opening hours:

Stores whose core assortment consists of goods such as plants, magazines or baked goods may open for a maximum of five hours on Sundays and holidays - including All Saints' Day. However, it is up to each bakery to decide in which period they open on November 1, or if they open at all - so it is worth asking your favorite bakery in advance about opening hours on All Saints' Day. The regulation applies in both NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Where traffic jams are likely to occur over the long weekend

All Saints' Day is a public holiday only in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. In the northern states, November 1 is a normal working day and stores are open as normal. Some people will take Monday off to add to Tuesday, making it a long four-day weekend. As such, German automobile club ADAC expects many traffic jams on the autobahns. Add to that, several German states are starting their school fall vacations.

What rules apply to working in another state?