Open piano in Bonn : All welcome to play the piano to benefit refugees

David Nawrocke (l.) and Pray Kousian meet each other at Open Piano on Remigusplatz and improvise on the piano four-handed. Foto: Sebastian Flick

Bonn The initiative Open Piano for Refugees welcomes people to sit down and play some melodies on the piano at Remigiusplatz in Bonn city center. Donations will benefit refugees.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

"Is the grand piano always here?" wonders a passerby as he walks through the pedestrian zone on Remigiusplatz at midday on Thursday. Lured by the sounds of the piano, he and his companion stop to listen to the music. Sitting at the red grand piano is Eray Kousian. He, too, had discovered the freely accessible piano by chance and spontaneously decided to play a few pieces.

This public initiative was made possible by the Open Piano for Refugees project, which is touring Germany and visiting Bonn for the second time this summer. "This project is really cool. Whenever I'm on the road, I'm always looking for open pianos, but there are hardly any," says Kousian as he plays the French piece "Una matina" on the grand piano.

The 18-year-old from Remagen is a passionate hobby pianist: "Playing the piano calms me down. It helps me relax and think," says Kousian. He hardly notices the passersby, he is so much in his element.

Among the people who stop to listen is David Nawrocki. After a few minutes of listening, Kousian's piano playing encourages him to grab a second piano stool and sit down next to him. The two start to play four-handed: "We freestyle a little," Nawrocki says. They do it so well that more and more people start listening. The two amateur musicians quickly become friends and recognize many similarities, for example, that they have both played, or rather sung, at weddings before.

All age groups play

Before Kousian and Nawrocki, several other musicians had also taken to the piano that morning, as Eric Lowes of the Open Piano for Refugees project reports: "We had all ages represented today, from elementary school children to senior citizens. This morning, two kids played waltzes four-handed," Lowes said.

But it's also more common at the Open Piano sessions for some professional musicians to take to the keys, he said. "At our last session in Bonn, a professional pianist from Rome played who had just given a concert in Bonn on her tour of Germany," Lowes reports.

When no one is playing the keyboard, the Bonn student sometimes sits down at the piano himself. Then he plays classical pieces by Chopin or Mozart. "Sometimes I also play film music," says Lowes. The goal is to give everyone, especially those who don't have the financial means to afford an instrument, the opportunity to sit at a grand piano.

Why not put up a piano permanently?

"There was a gentleman playing here just now who fled to Germany from Ukraine this week. He sat down at the piano and sang a jazz piece," Lowes reports. After he finished playing the piano, he says, the pianist asked him where else people could play the piano regularly in public here in Bonn. "I had to tell him that unfortunately there is no other offer like that here," says Lowes, who hopes that an open piano will one day be feasible as a long-term project: "I once saw a public piano in the train station in Uelzen. That would be a good thing for Bonn, too," Lowes says. The grand piano at Remigiusplatz will only be here for a few more days, as Lowes informed some passersby: "Until Sunday, anyone can play here daily from 11 a.m. until the evening hours," he says.

As piano pieces of the most diverse musical genres were played on Thursday, the donation box in front of the piano filled up: The Open Piano for Refugees initiative is collecting donations for the DoReMi music institute, which provides music lessons for refugees and socially disadvantaged people.