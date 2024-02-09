Parade start and route All you need to know about the 2024 Rosenmontag Parade in Bonn
Bonn · On February 12, 2024, the Rosenmontag Parade will pass through Bonn city center and the Old Town. It is a big highlight of Carnival and tens of thousands of spectators normally come out to watch the parade. This is what you need to know.
Rosenmontag is one of the most important dates in the Carnival season for Bonn's revelers. So it’s a matter of honor that no “Jeck” (otherwise known as “person”) misses out on the Bonn parade. During the reign of Bonn's royalty couple Prince Cornelius I and Bonna Carina I, the theme of Carnival is: "Whether in a pub, on the street or in an event hall, we celebrate Bonn Carnival".
Rosenmontag Parade 2024 in Bonn: this is the route
This year, around 136 floats and vehicles and 4,300 costumed revelers will set off from Thomas-Mann-Strasse at 12 noon on the 3.8-kilometer route which runs through the city center and Old Town.
From Thomas-Mann-Strasse, the parade proceeds on Münsterstrasse, then "In der Sürst", Münsterplatz, Remigiusstrasse, Marktbrücke and across Marktplatz, continuing through the city center to Sternstrasse, Friedensplatz, Friedrichstrasse, Bonngasse and then into the Old Town. There it proceeds to Kölnstrasse, Heerstrasse, Wolfstrasse, Breite Strasse, Maxstrasse, Vorgebirgsstrasse and Adolfstrasse. As every year, the procession ends on Dorotheenstrasse.
Safety and security at the Rosenmontag Parade
Around 220,000 revelers saw the Rosenmontag Parade in Bonn in person in 2020. In 2023, there were significantly more spectators. While horses were still allowed to ride in the procession until 2020, this changed last year. Since then, horses have not been allowed to ride or pull floats in the procession. The main reasons for this were animal welfare and the safety of the spectators and people taking part in the parade, as the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee announced on its website.
The same safety rules apply for the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee as in previous years:
When the procession is stationary, no treats will be tossed to the crowd for safety reasons. Adults should be mindful of the children.
There are six or eight people accompanying each float - depending on the size of the vehicle - as well as a coordinating float attendant who is specifically responsible for safety and equipped with a two-way radio.
18 points along the parade route for commentators
This year, the Prince and Bonna's float will be blessed shortly before the start of the parade - on behalf of all parade participants. According to Simon Schmidt, press spokesman for the Bonn Carnival Festival Committee, the number of participants has returned to pre-Covid levels. "We are delighted that the wheelchair grandstand will once again be set up on the Marktplatz. We have set up a total of 18 commentary points along the parade route," says Schmidt. Blind and visually impaired people can follow the parade via audio description on the Marktplatz. Mayor Katja Dörner and former prince Richard Recker will host the event there. It begins at 12 noon.
No parking or stopping along the parade route
The set-up area for floats in the vicinity of Thomastrasse will be closed starting at 9 a.m. and the parade route as of 11 a.m. The festival committee asks all residents to park their vehicles elsewhere well ahead of time. On Rosenmontag, there will be an absolute ban on parking or stopping along the parade route. The city of Bonn will set up temporary no-parking zones and distribute flyers in the affected streets.
SWB public transport announces timetable changes
SWB, the public transportation company is providing information about timetable changes and detours due to the carnival parade here: https://www.swb-busundbahn.de/fahrplaene/karneval-2024/. There will be no increased frequency of bus and tram services on Rosenmontag. According to SWB Bus und Rail, all tram and bus lines will run according to the vacation schedule from Monday to Friday. Lines 16 and 18 will run all day between Wesseling or Schwadorf and Bonn according to the Friday timetable. The night bus lines and line 66 will run more frequently on the nights from Thursday/Friday to Monday/Tuesday (as on weekend nights).
Visitors who want to get close to the parade route by bus or tram are advised to arrive early. "Some of our lines have to be rerouted starting at 8:30 a.m., as the Rosenmontag procession is already setting up from 9 a.m.," said SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern. What's more, revelers have a better chance of finding a place to sit or stand at an earlier time, as experience shows that the buses and trams are quite full shortly before the start of the procession.
All SWB Bus und Rail service centers and service points will be closed on Shrove Monday. (Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)