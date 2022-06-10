Open-air concerts : All you need to know about the KunstRasen 2022 in Bonn

KunstRasen 2020. (Archivfoto) Foto: kuenster

Bonn My Chemical Romance, Sting or Deep Purple to name a few: Many well-known artists will be performing at the KunstRasen in Bonn once again in 2022. Here is what you need to know about the concerts, tickets and how to get there.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Every summer, the concerts on the KunstRasen in Bonn are among the city's highlights when it comes to outdoor events. Each year, nationally and internationally renowned artists and bands perform at the KunstRasen in the Rheinaue in Bonn. Other popular events are held there during the summer months as well.

This year, the series of concerts begins on June 17 with My Chemical Romance. They will also play on June 18. The finale will be Roland Kaiser, who will perform with his band on August 13. Many of this year's concerts are make-up concerts, postponed from last year. Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new dates.

The concerts at the KunstRasen 2022 at a glance:

(Tickets for the concerts can be purchased online at ticketmaster.de)

Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18: My Chemical Romance, performance at 8 pm, admission from 5 pm, opening act from 7 pm. Tickets are still available for both concerts.

Wednesday, June 29: Wincent Weiss , performance starting at 8 p.m., tickets available.

, performance starting at 8 p.m., tickets available. Tuesday, July 5: Deep Purple , performance at 7 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 7 p.m., tickets available. Wednesday, July 6: Nico Santos , performance at 7 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 7 p.m., tickets available. Sunday, July 10: Sting , performance at 7pm, admission from 4pm. The concert is sold out.

, performance at 7pm, admission from 4pm. The concert is sold out. Tuesday, July 12: Melissa Etheridge , performance at 6 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 6 p.m., tickets available. Thursday, July 14: Toto , performance at 7 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 7 p.m., tickets available. Friday, July 15: Lea , performance at 7 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 7 p.m., tickets available. Thursday, August 4: Pietro Lombardi , performance at 7 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 7 p.m., tickets available. Friday, August 5: Simple Minds , performance at 7 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 7 p.m., tickets available. Sunday, August 7: The BossHoss , performance at 7 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 7 p.m., tickets available. Monday, August 8: Katie Melua , performance at 7 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 7 p.m., tickets available. Wednesday, August 10: Sarah Connor , performance at 6 p.m., tickets available.

, performance at 6 p.m., tickets available. Saturday, August 13: Roland Kaiser, performance at 7 p.m., tickets available.

More events on the KunstRasen for summer of 2022

The Klassik!picnic with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn has become a tradition. It will take place on Sunday, June 26. The picnic starts at 5 pm, the orchestra plays at 7 pm. Admission is free and you can bring your own food. There is also the possibility to book tables. For these pre-set tables, tickets are available at ticketmaster.de.

with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn has become a tradition. It will take place on Sunday, June 26. The picnic starts at 5 pm, the orchestra plays at 7 pm. Admission is free and you can bring your own food. There is also the possibility to book tables. For these pre-set tables, tickets are available at ticketmaster.de. For the first time, a Folk!Picnic will be held on Saturday, June 9. Bands and musicians from the singer-songwriter scene will be on stage. Start is at 3 pm.

KunstRasen in Bonn: address, how to get there and parking

The concert area of KunstRasen is located in the Rheinaue in Bonn-Gronau, directly on the Rhine and on the same level with the Post Tower. The address is Charles-de-Gaulle-Strasse in 53113 Bonn. Parking is indicated by signs, according to the organizer, and includes parking garages. Parking usually costs five to six euros.

One can also get there using public transport. Underground lines 16, 63 and 66 will take you to the stops "Rheinaue" or "Heussallee", from there it is a few minutes' walk to the concert site. Bus lines 610 and 611 stop at "Johanniterkrankenhaus". Pedestrians and cyclists simply follow the Rhine until the site is visible and signposted.

KunstRasen in Bonn: What am I allowed to take with me?

Visitors are allowed to take bags with them, but they must not exceed a size of Din-A4. However, a PET bottle or a tetrapack up to 0.5 liters and a blanket are permitted. Larger bags must be checked at the check service provided. There will be controls at the entrance. Bringing more food and drinks, glass bottles, deodorant, all varieties of chairs and folding stools, strollers, large umbrellas, animals, weapons, drugs, fireworks and Bengalos is not allowed.

KunstRasen in Bonn: Food and drink

On the KunstRasen grounds there are various snack bars with food and drink. There is also a merchandise tent. You can use cash or card to pay.

KunstRasen: Information for people who are physically impaired

Of course, wheelchair users can also visit the KunstRasen. However, access is via a cobblestone path, the festival site itself is a meadow. There is a raised area for wheelchair users, and lavatories suitable for the physically impaired are also available. Tickets for people with physical impairments can be ordered separately by calling 0228/502010, and admission for a designated companion is free. The person who is physically impaired must show an ID card when purchasing the ticket and at the entrance.