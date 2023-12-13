Starting next week All you need to know about the new bicycle car park in Beuel

Locations and parking spaces: The bicycle parking facility is designed to accommodate as many bikes as possible in as little space as possible. There are 96 parking spaces available at Beuel station and 72 at Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. In total, bicycle car parks with a total of 280 lockable boxes will be built at four central locations in Bonn. The modular parking systems for two-wheelers are also to be installed at Frankenbadplatz and Stiftsplatz in Bonn by the end of the year. They are due to go into operation in January.