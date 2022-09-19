Schedule, times, TV coverage : All you need to know about the Queen's funeral today

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown on top, in Westminster Hall. Foto: dpa/Yui Mok

Bonn/London The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II and the state funeral take place in London today. Which channels will broadcast it live, who will be a guest and what all is planned in London on Monday - here you will find all the information.

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday at her country estate Balmoral in Scotland. She will be buried today at Windsor Castle. There will be 2000 guests at the funeral service in Westminster Abbey, including many prominent names. The big event can be followed via various livestreams. The funeral service begins at 12 noon German time.

These channels will broadcast the Queen's funeral service:

ZDF has announced a day-long live coverage. The live broadcast from London began shortly after 9 am and will last until 6.05 pm. Peter Frey will present "ZDF spezial: Trauer um Queen Elizabeth II" (ZDF Special: Mourning Queen Elizabeth II".

Sat.1 will also be reporting live from Westminster Abbey from 11.50 a.m. with the special programme "Goodbye, Queen Elizabeth - Die Welt nimmt Abschied" (The world says goodbye"). It will be presented by Claudia von Brauchitsch, Marlene Lufen and Karen Heinrichs. Even before that, "Sat.1-Frühstücksfernsehen" (Sat.1 Breakfast TV) will be switched to London over and over again from 5.30 a.m. onwards.

RTL will also broadcast the funeral: from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a "Punkt 12 Spezial" entitled "Letzte Ehre für die Queen - Die Welt verabschieden sich von Elizabeth II." (Last Honours for the Queen - The World bids farewell to Elizabeth II). Katja Burkard and nobility expert Michael Begasse will moderate. Afterwards, there will also be a complimentary programme until 6.45 pm.

Several English-language channels are also broadcasting the funeral: BBC and ITV have been live since early morning. The American channels CNN, Fox News, NBC News and ABC News are also planning live broadcasts from the scene. The British broadcaster BBC has also already set up a Youtube live stream from Westminister Hall for viewers who want to pay their last respects to the Queen "virtually".

Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen among the guests

According to BBC information, around 500 heads of state and other dignitaries will attend the funeral service: In addition to numerous royal guests, such as Belgium's King Philip and Queen Mathilde and Spain's royal couple Felipe and Letizia, US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Australia, Canada and New Zealand are among the guests. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are also there.

Many visitors had been flocking to the Queen's coffin for several days. According to dpa information, the queue on the way to Westminster Hall was eight kilometres long on Friday night, starting at the Houses of Parliament, over Lambeth Bridge and along the south bank of the Thames from the National Theatre and Tate Modern to beyond the Tower of London. People were able to walk past the coffin until 6.30am this morning.

This is how the procession in honour of the Queen proceeds

The ceremonial part of the funeral begins at 10.44 a.m. UK time (11.44 a.m. in Germany). Then the coffin will be transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. It will be carried on the Royal Navy's "State Gun Carriage", pulled by 142 sailors. This special carriage was last used for the funeral of the Queen's father, George VI, in 1952. Senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, will follow the gun carriage in the procession.

The route will be lined by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines. There will be a Guard of Honour in Parliament Square, made up of all three military services, accompanied by a Royal Marines band.

Funeral service to begin at midday in Westminster Abbey

The funeral service at Westminster Abbey is due to begin at 12pm. The service will be led by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle. The sermon will be delivered by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The scripture readings will be given by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

At 12.55pm the bugle signal "Last Post" will sound. This will be followed by a two-minute silence in the church and across the country. At 1pm the national anthem will be sung.

The coffin will then be carried out of the church and taken in procession to Wellington Arch. The route leads from Parliament via White Hall and the parade ground Horse Guards Parade to the Mall and past Buckingham Palace and Green Park. Again, the royals follow the coffin on foot in the same order. Queen Consort Camilla (75), Kate (40), who now holds the title Princess of Wales, Duchess Meghan (41) and Countess Sophie (57), Prince Edward's wife, will travel by car. Also taking part in the procession are delegations from the armed forces of the UK and other Commonwealth countries. Big Ben will strike throughout the procession and salutes will be fired in Hyde Park.

At 2pm the coffin will arrive at Wellington Arch where it will be transferred to a hearse for transport to Windsor. The soldiers will bid farewell to the Queen with a military salute and the national anthem. Afterwards, the Royal Family will also make its way to Windsor.

On entering Windsor, the hearse will slow down and join another procession as it makes its way along the Long Walk, a long avenue, towards Windsor Castle. In the courtyard of the castle, the royals will also join the funeral procession, which will then lead into St George's Chapel.

The service of blessing in St George's Chapel will begin at 5pm. In addition to the Royal Family, the members of the Royal Household and the Heads of Government of the countries of which Elizabeth II was Head of State will attend, as well as the Governors General who represented her there. The service will be led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner. Before the final hymn, the crown, sceptre and orb will be removed from the coffin and placed on the altar. The coffin will then be lowered into the royal vault. The national anthem will conclude the service.

The Queen will find her final resting place at 8.30 pm at a private funeral in the King George VI Side Chapel, alongside her husband Prince Philip who died last year.

Mourning flags ordered in Bonn