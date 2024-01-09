Arrest in a supermarket Alleged shoplifter attacks employees
Bad Godesberg · Police in Bad Godesberg made a provisional arrest of a suspected shoplifter early on Monday afternoon. The suspect had attacked two employees of a supermarket.
The police were called to an incident in Bad Godesberg at around 2 pm on Monday afternoon. Two employees had observed a 39-year-old man in the sales area of a supermarket on Vilichgasse putting two cans of beer in his jacket. He then tried to leave the shop without paying.
The 29 and 34-year-old employees approached the man and alerted the police. Before they could arrive, the suspect attacked the two employees - according to the police, he punched one of them in the face.
The officers checked the man on the scene . As far as the police are currently aware, the 39-year-old is not currently resident in Germany. An alcohol test revealed a clearly excessive blood alcohol level of 2.5. The suspect, who was already known to the police for offences involving property and violence, was provisionally arrested.
Original text: Constantin Graf
Translation: Jean Lennox