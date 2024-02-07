Protest against xenophobia in Sankt Augustin Alliance calls for "Jeck against Nazis" rally

The AWO district association Bonn/Rhein-Sieg is also calling for the "Jeck gegen Nazis" rally on 9 February in Sankt Augustin. The child protection organisation has announced the call on its website. They all want to stand up for democratic values even during the festive season. "Although carnival has its roots in political criticism, we endeavour to remain non-partisan and apolitical. Recently, however, a red line has been crossed, forcing us to take action," says Gemmel. The Guard of Honour has always been integrative and strived to work together regardless of inclination or origin. For them, openly discussing deportations has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with disregarding human rights. "For this reason, we appeal to you to do the same and show your colours at the demonstration.“