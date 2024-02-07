Protest against xenophobia in Sankt Augustin Alliance calls for "Jeck against Nazis" rally
Sankt Augustin · In the middle of the carnival, an alliance of parties and churches in Sankt Augustin wants to set an example against racism. The carnivalists are also taking part.
Even at the height of the session and the cheerfulness associated with it, they can't forget the events of the day, writes Ralph Gemmel, first chairman of the Sankt Augustin-Hangelar guard of honour. Hence the guard of honour has decided to actively participate in the protest action "Jeck gegen Nazis" on Friday, 9 February, from 4 to 6 pm on Karl-Gatzweiler-Platz. Under this motto, a newly founded "Colourful alliance against racism and xenophobia and for democracy" is calling on the citizens of Sankt Augustin to take to the streets in a rally for humanity and against enemies of democracy.
"In times when deportations are once again being fantasised about openly and tolerated by many, when people are attacking our democratic values and the social cohesion of our society, it is urgently necessary to take a stand," write the initiators in the announcement and: "Our hometown of Sankt Augustin should continue to be characterised by diversity, cosmopolitanism and tolerance in the future." The alliance consists of the CDU, SPD, Greens and FDP parties as well as the voter initiative "Aufbruch!". The Protestant and Catholic churches in Sankt Augustin are also founding members. Together with the local community, they want to send a clear signal against marginalisation.
Guard of honour calls on people to show their colours
The AWO district association Bonn/Rhein-Sieg is also calling for the "Jeck gegen Nazis" rally on 9 February in Sankt Augustin. The child protection organisation has announced the call on its website. They all want to stand up for democratic values even during the festive season. "Although carnival has its roots in political criticism, we endeavour to remain non-partisan and apolitical. Recently, however, a red line has been crossed, forcing us to take action," says Gemmel. The Guard of Honour has always been integrative and strived to work together regardless of inclination or origin. For them, openly discussing deportations has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with disregarding human rights. "For this reason, we appeal to you to do the same and show your colours at the demonstration.“
Numerous demonstrations have already taken place in the region in recent weeks. This was triggered by the revelations of the Correctiv research centre about a meeting of right-wing extremists in Potsdam, at which the mass deportation of people with a migration background was also a topic. In Eitorf, where the AfD had registered a dialogue event in the community centre on 24 January, around 3,000 people took to the streets against right-wing extremism. In Hennef, 1,500 people demonstrated, in Siegburg, according to city estimates, there were another 3,000. Around 3,000 people also took to the streets in Troisdorf. A further 1200 people demonstrated in Niederkassel.
