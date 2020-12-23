A very special nativity scene : Alluvial wood tells Christmas story

Richard and Bärbel Grebert with their alluvial wood nativity scene in the Christuskirche at Wurzerstraße 31. It is open for visitors daily from 3 to 5 pm. Foto: Petra Reuter

Plittersdorf Richard and Bärbel Grebert have worked for years to build a so-called alluvial wood nativity scene. Again and again something new was added. The nativity scene with the Holy Family can be seen in the Christuskirche in the Plittersdorf district.

The alluvial wood once floated freely and without support in the Rhine, states Pastor Oliver Ploch. To create something as meaningful as an alluvial wood nativity scene from this material was special. The Grebert couple found the wood on and along the banks of the Rhine, Moselle and Ahr, but also in Bavaria's wild rivers. The rivers offered an abundant selection, especially after floods, when the currents had carried away faded material.

"The first angel came from the island of Nonnenwerth," says Bärbel Grebert. She took over the artistic design of the figures with chisel and carving knife. Over the past 25 years, the nativity scene has been added to again and again. For the period from 25 December to 10 January inclusive, Richard, Bärbel and their son Kai Grebert and their helper Gerhard Endberg set up the Holy Family in the Christuskirche, Wurzerstraße 31. Visitors are welcome daily from 3 to 5 p.m., subject to hygiene regulations.

Original text: Petra Reuter