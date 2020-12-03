Impacts of the Corona crisis : Almost every fifth shop in Bonn city centre closed

The city centre of Bonn is hit particularly hard by the Corona crisis. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Berlin Due to corona restrictions, many shops in the city centres have changed their opening hours or temporarily closed down. Compared to the rest of Germany, Bonn is hit particularly hard.

Due to the corona restrictions and declining customer numbers, many shops in inner city locations have changed their opening hours or temporarily closed completely. In Munich's old town, for example, one in five shops is currently closed, while in Hamburg's city centre almost 18 percent of shops are closed, according to an analysis of over 4,000 shops in popular shopping streets in Germany's 20 largest cities.

This is followed by Bonn with 16.8 percent and Bremen with 15.8 percent. On average, according to the study, 12.5 percent of the shops on the shopping miles of Germany's major cities have temporarily closed - that is one in eight shops.

According to the study, numerous shopkeepers have changed their opening hours due to the lower number of customers - in Leipzig, for example, almost 18 percent, in Bielefeld 17 percent and in Dortmund more than 15 percent. On average, around one in nine shops chose this route.

The survey was conducted by Sendinblue, a company that advises companies on the digitalisation of customer communication.