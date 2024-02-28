Air dome over the Friesdorf outdoor pool Almost normal…

According to Elke Palm, deputy head of the Sports and Pool Office, the air dome has proved its worth in Bad Godesberg: "If only because it will ensure school and club swimming for the district until the new Kurfürstenbad opens. The air dome was and is therefore indispensable." According to the press office, twelve schools have used the Friesi since October. The city does not have more precise figures on the number of classes. You can find out how many lanes are available to the public and when by checking the opening times on the city's website. However, it can happen that - as was the case last week on Wednesday morning - only the non-swimmers' pool is needed for school swimming. In this case, all other lanes are released for individual guests at short notice.