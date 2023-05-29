Via ferrata Manderscheid Alpine experience is also possible in the Eifel

With long arms on the rope, feet pressed against the mountain, that's what Hannah and Georg had just explained - but probably forgot to mention how energy-sapping it is. Respect for the altitude grows promptly at those points where the carabiners have to be repositioned. Behind a bend, the first steep section is over as quickly as it began. And many a group member who has successfully pushed themselves over the last crest is now looking with anticipation to see whether their spouse will be peeking out from behind the last rock outcrop next. But there is no need to worry. "I wouldn't want it to be much more strenuous than that. But as it was, it was exhausting and brilliant at the same time." says 40-year-old Iris as the group gathers for a first little rest at the tower of the Oberburg.