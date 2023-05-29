Via ferrata Manderscheid Alpine experience is also possible in the Eifel
The Manderscheid castle via ferrata (Klettersteig Manderscheid) combines sport and nature experience at a high level. You don't have to be a professional to enjoy it. But you should have a certain basic level of fitness.
Just don't get tangled up! Even though you can't fall very far here on the meadow, getting to grips with the climbing harness for the first time is already a challenge. But luckily Georg Fox and Hannah Pesch are there. For the two climbing guides, it must look like we are putting on shoes or trousers for the first time in our lives - and the wrong way round. But they are patient, and after a while, the group is well secured for the adventure. Only the two Manderscheider castles high above us seem to be looking on a little sternly as we move single file to the practice rock.
In July, the castle via ferrata in Manderscheid celebrates its first birthday. One of the people who helped bring it into being is Georg Fox. The 55-year-old forester, who originally comes from the Ahr valley, calls himself "crazy about climbing". And so, a good ten years ago, he came up with the idea of developing the steep rocks between the winding Lieser river and the small town towering above it into a climbing route.
You start off at the practice wall. Here you are familiarised with the basics. And with a mnemonic or two: "Head to the wall, bum to the land" is one such saying, admonishing you to keep your body as straight as possible to the wall in order to stand as stable as possible on the mountain. Because on the Burgenklettersteig you are secured throughout with karabiners. The most important rule here is that one of the two safety carabiners attached to longer straps on our climbing harnesses must always be clipped on.
At intervals of a good metre, anchoring bolts in the rock interrupt the steel rope so that you have to re-hook the carabiners onto the next piece. "When going up, clip in as early as possible in the next section, when going down, clip in as late as possible," Hannah explains. Both measures serve to reduce the height of the fall if you really do slip and the safety rope has to engage.
"I wouldn't want it to be much more strenuous than that. But as it was, it was exhausting and brilliant at the same time."
One after the other, we go over the exercise wall in a semi-circular arc. 22-year-old Hannah demonstrates how to skilfully reposition your feet in order to get into a more favourable climbing position for the next step, and some seem to be getting a little cocky as they prance along. So the first real climbing stretch comes just at the right time. The Oberburg section is considered the easiest of the three routes. Harmlessly, the route follows a gently ascending hiking trail, and you start to wonder about the purpose of the carabiners on the rope. But then: Behind a bend, the route suddenly goes vertically upwards. The wall rises a good 30 metres above our heads, and at some point the winding steel rope gets lost behind rock overhangs.
Here we go. Secure yourself, attach and reattach hooks and make sure that one is permanently attached to the rope. The Lieser in the valley already looks a lot smaller. But hardly anyone in the group has an eye for the natural beauty at this particular spot. As if coordinating the legwork wasn't enough to always find a safe step, a stirrup or a crevice, at the same time we need to use our arms. We won't know how much until the next morning, when lifting the upper arms suddenly feels like a day spent heaving buckets of sand out of a ditch. But now they literally have their hands full on the rope in the fight against gravity. That's what happens when you have to compensate for a lack of technique with strength.
With long arms on the rope, feet pressed against the mountain, that's what Hannah and Georg had just explained - but probably forgot to mention how energy-sapping it is. Respect for the altitude grows promptly at those points where the carabiners have to be repositioned. Behind a bend, the first steep section is over as quickly as it began. And many a group member who has successfully pushed themselves over the last crest is now looking with anticipation to see whether their spouse will be peeking out from behind the last rock outcrop next. But there is no need to worry. "I wouldn't want it to be much more strenuous than that. But as it was, it was exhausting and brilliant at the same time." says 40-year-old Iris as the group gathers for a first little rest at the tower of the Oberburg.
Mentioning the via ferrata in Manderscheid in the same breath as alpine climbing routes is not an exaggeration, as experienced climbers will confirm. The via ferrata in Bremmer Calmont on the Moselle, spectacularly situated in the steepest vineyard in Europe, or the one in "Bopparder Hamm" on the Rhine also seem more like well-secured hiking trails in comparison with their young relative in the Eifel.
The difficulty levels of the routes in Manderscheid range from easy (A/B: blue) to demanding (C: red) to very difficult (D: black). The three stages Oberburg, Niederburg and Lieser, of which the middle one is considered the most challenging, stretch over a total of four kilometres and are connected by hiking trails. According to Georg Fox, you should allow a good four hours if you want to climb all three routes.
A breath of the "call of the wild" now awaits us in the valley. By means of two ropes stretched over the river - one to climb on, one metre above the water, the other at head height - we shimmy to the other bank where, after a while, our sense of balance is once more in demand: our feet seem simply too big for the tiny footboards on the suspension bridge, next to which we descend 20 metres and at the end of which, after 60 metres, the next steep section awaits us: the "temple wall". In the meantime, the group's hand movements are visibly more routine, and although this section is a challenge, everyone has reached the summit cross after a quarter of an hour.
"It was exhausting at times, but you get into it quickly, and it's a lot of fun."
A climbing course costs 60 euros and is available in "beginner" and "intermediate" versions. 15-year-old Louis from Dorsten and his parents, who redeemed a Christmas present by visiting the via ferrata, kept the climbing equipment for the rest of the afternoon. "It was tiring at times, but you get into it quickly and it's a lot of fun," is the 15-year-old's verdict. He definitely wants to come back.
You don’t have to do a course in order to use the climbing route. "The via ferrata is open to everyone," says Georg Fox and adds: "What you need to bring is a certain basic fitness and the necessary safety equipment." Fitness, as we all know, has to be earned, but the equipment can be rented for 20 euros at the tourist information office in the centre of town. If necessary, they will also help you put on the harness.
Original text: Rüdiger Franz
Translation: Jean Lennox