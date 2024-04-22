Questions remain Already 400 members at Cannabis Social Club in Bonn
Bonn · With its consumption legal in Germany being legal since April 1st, so-called cultivation associations are allowed to distribute cannabis to their members. The Cannabis Club bonn already has many registrations, but there are still some unanswered questions.
Despite the legal green light for consumption of cannabis on 1 April, uncertainties persist regarding acquisition and cultivation. Home cultivation is capped at certain quantities, and purchasing is restricted to cultivation organizations. Commonly known as Cannabis Social Clubs, these are supposed to function like non-commercial solidarity farms for hemp plants. Cannabis can only be distributed to members for their own use, who do in fact still pay for it through membership fees.
Although growers’ associations are not allowed to start work until 1 July, in Bonn and elsewhere clubs have started to scrape their hooves. The Cannabis Social Club Bonn already has 400 registered memebers “and the number is increasing daily”, says the club’s press officer, Thomas Schmidt. The club's founders, hailing from diverse backgrounds including addiction centers, have been planning the club’s inception for years. But whether they will be able to complete their preparations in time is questionable. Approval from relevant authorities, notably the Ministry of Health in North Rhine-Westphalia, has not yet been given, the city of Bonn announced. The delay in decision-making leaves cultivation associations in limbo. “The time until 1 July is too short, because there are still open questions about the regulations,” Schmidt criticises.
Meanwhile, certain regulations have been clarified. For instance, members are not allowed to pass on cannabis from the growers' associations to third-parties. Up to 25 grams of cannabis can be distributed to members per day and a maximum of 50 grams per month. This limit is reduced to 30 grams per month for anyone under the age of 21. Further, unlike in Dutch coffee shops, for example, consumption is not allowed on the premises of the growers' associations.
Authority still unclear
Uncertainty about what will happen next is evident among operators of cannabis social clubs. Most of them were reluctant to make public statements when asked by the GA. This may also be due to criticism from the general public. For some people, even partial legislation is a step too far, and there are fears that the protection of minors will be insufficiently controlled in the clubs. In addition, users often underestimate the health risks of cannabis use.
(Original text: Jasper Nebel / Translation: Jean Lennox)