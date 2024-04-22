Questions remain Already 400 members at Cannabis Social Club in Bonn

Although growers’ associations are not allowed to start work until 1 July, in Bonn and elsewhere clubs have started to scrape their hooves. The Cannabis Social Club Bonn already has 400 registered memebers “and the number is increasing daily”, says the club’s press officer, Thomas Schmidt. The club's founders, hailing from diverse backgrounds including addiction centers, have been planning the club’s inception for years. But whether they will be able to complete their preparations in time is questionable. Approval from relevant authorities, notably the Ministry of Health in North Rhine-Westphalia, has not yet been given, the city of Bonn announced. The delay in decision-making leaves cultivation associations in limbo. “The time until 1 July is too short, because there are still open questions about the regulations,” Schmidt criticises.