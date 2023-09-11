Interim balance for mega fair Already one million "Püma" visitors after three days
Pützchen · The municipality expects that by Tuesday evening there will have been some 1.3 million visitors to Pützchen Markt. Police, security service and fire department report comparatively few incidents and explain why it can be expensive to visit by car.
The number of visitors to the Pützchens Markt fairground already exceeded one million on the third day. At the interim press conference on Sunday, market manager Michael Mierzowski predicted that the magic limit would be cracked by the evening. "In total, we hope to reach 1.3 million visitors after five days," said the area director of the city of Bonn.
Some 300,000 people reportedly came to the popular funfair on Friday, and on Saturday there were even 350,000 visitors. About 400,000 were expected to come on Sunday until the evening. For Monday, the city expects 100,000 visitors, and for the final day on Tuesday, another 150,000 or so.
Pützchens Markt: Fairground entertainers expect up to 20 percent more turnover
The showmen and women are also extremely satisfied. The chairman of the Bonn Schaustellerverband (organisation of showmen and women), Peter Barth, expects an increase in revenue of ten to 20 percent compared to the previous year. At the same time, he said, prices have not been increased. "We are a people's fair, so a party for the people," Barth said, "and not an elite event."
The fantastic weather contributed to the success of the 654th Pützchens Markt, said district mayor Guido Pfeiffer. His impression after two and a half days: "There is a totally peaceful atmosphere." This is also reflected in police deployment figures. The head of the Ramersdorf police station, Stefan Scharfenstein, reported 26 charges of comparatively minor offenses, including assault and insult. In addition, there had been one case each of driving under the influence of narcotics and a theft in which money had been stolen. The amount involved has not yet been disclosed.
Violent offenders known to the police fail to show up
Scharfenstein reported 147 police checks and 23 orders to leave the premises. There was no sign of the 16 violent criminals who had been banned from the area. On Sunday night, police picked up a man from the Eifel region "who no longer knew where he was. However, a good buddy had then picked him up and taken him home."
Philip Knoff reported that the fire department and rescue service were called out for a total of 81 incidents on Friday and 90 on Saturday, which also had something to do with the hot weather. For example, there were some people who complained of feeling woozy, and 44 people had to be taken to hospital for further treatment, 27 on Friday and 17 on Saturday. In view of the number of visitors, however, the numbers were comparatively low.
Emergency service advises to drink plenty of water
Knoff urges visitors to drink plenty of fluids in the hot weather - preferably water. According to GA information, there was sometimes a shortage of water at one or the other drinks stand over the course of the weekend. However, the market office could not confirm a general water shortage when asked on Sunday.
The city and police once again appealed urgently to all visitors to come to the fairground by public transport. "People should use public transport so that there is not so much congestion," said Mierzowski. For example, the Pützchen freeway junction was closed at 7 p.m. on Friday and as early as 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to keep traffic flowing on the access roads - especially for buses.
Use public transport to avoid traffic jams
The most expensive means of transport in a worst-case scenario is the car, as Sascha Hessenbruch clarified. The department head for administrative offences at the city of Bonn reported 200 warnings and 108 towed vehicles on Friday and Saturday. Towing can be really expensive - with costs of up to 180 euros plus a fine of 55 euros.
As Markus Schmitz from the press office reported on behalf of the Stadtwerke, SWB buses and trams were very busy. The last buses left Friedenstraße in the direction of the city centre at around 4 a.m. on Sunday night. "Stadtwerke has an additional 25 buses in operation," Schmitz said. There were no special incidents involving public transport, he said.
Market office in the school collects lost property
Hessenbruch reported that the public order office had been called out 18 times for violations of the Youth Protection Act - and one helpless person. Comparatively speaking, that is not much either. In this context, market master Mierzowski mentioned a positive negative record: "We have fewer lost property items than ever before."
(Original text: Sascha Stienen; Translation: Jean Lennox)