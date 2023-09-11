Interim balance for mega fair Already one million "Püma" visitors after three days

Lost property

Anyone who has lost or found something can contact the Pützchens Markt market office in the market school on the corner of Friedenstraße and Marktstraße. The office is staffed on all fair days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached by phone at 0228/97661765. After Pützchens Markt, any items found will be taken to the lost property office in the town hall, Berliner Platz 2, and can be collected there from 14 September. The lost property office can be reached by telephone on 0228/772586 or 775395.