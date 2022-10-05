Protest at opening service : Altar boys and girls from the region protest against Woelki in Rome

Rainer Maria Cardinal Woelki speaks during a morning service in Fulda Cathedral as part of the Autumn Plenary Assembly of the German Bishops' Conference. There was now protest in Rome against the Archbishop of Cologne. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Rome Around 2000 altar boys and girls from the Archdiocese of Cologne are currently in Rome. According to a report, they protested against Cardinal Woelki at the opening service in the papal basilica.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

At the opening service of a pilgrimage in Rome, altar boys and girls protested against Cologne Archbishop Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, according to a WDR report.

During his sermon in the Pope's basilica San Paolo fuori le mura on Monday, at first only some, but then more and more altar boys and girls turned their backs on the Archbishop or left the church, the Cologne broadcaster reported on Tuesday. This could be seen on a video that was leaked to WDR. Eyewitnesses also reported the situation. According to the video, shouts of "Woelki must go" could also be heard. A video of the protest is available on Domradio.

Around 2000 altar servers from the Archdiocese of Cologne are currently in Rome on the diocesan altar server pilgrimage. The young people aged between 14 and 30 are taking part in the programme until Saturday. On Wednesday, a general audience with Pope Francis is also on the programme.

The motto of this year's pilgrimage is "Moment of Eternity". After the pilgrimage in 2021 had to be cancelled due to Corona, it is now being made up for.

Original text: (epd)