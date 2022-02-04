Restaurants in Bonn : "Amdo Sushi & Grill" offers Tibetan-Japanese specialties
Bonn The General-Anzeiger regularly features restaurants, cafés, pubs and wine bars. This time, we turn our attention to the Amdo Sushi & Grill in Bonn-Poppelsdorf for those who enjoy Japanese food.
Owner
Since August of 2018: Shouqi Hu
The rooms
Three areas (bar, lounge, restaurant) with a mix of modern and traditional ambience. A total of 80 seats.
Outdoor dining
Terrace in front of the restaurant on Poppelsdorfer Platz with 80 seats.
On the menu
Goma Wakame (Japanese seaweed salad) 2,90 euros, salmon
Sushi Box 12.90 euros, Kamo Yaki (crispy duck meat portion) 4.60 euros, Momo with feta cheese and spinach (eight pieces) 7.90 euros, three sesame balls are two euros
Beverages
Früh Kölsch (0,25l) 2,50 euros, Bitburger Pils (0,3l) 2,70 euros, Benediktiner wheat beers (0,5l) 4,50 euros each, Tsingtao beer (0,33l) 2,80 euros, Kirin beer (0,33l) 3,20 euros. Six open wines (0.2l) from 4.50 euros, sake (0.15l) 4.90 euros, homemade Japanese iced tea 3.90 euros.
Specials
Dishes changing weekly
Customers
A mix of all kinds of people visit the restaurant.
Restaurant philosophy
"We have many regulars and value a warm and family atmosphere," says Shouqi Hu.
Opening hours
Tue-Sat 11:30 am - 3 pm and 5:30 pm - 11 pm, Sun 12 - 10 pm. Closed on Mondays.
Address
Clemens-August-Str. 69, 53115 Bonn-Poppelsdorf
Phone number
Tel. (0228) 92 96 04 30
Orig. text: Hagen Haas
Translation: ck