Restaurants in Bonn : "Amdo Sushi & Grill" offers Tibetan-Japanese specialties

Sushi specialties as well as Japanese and Tibetan dishes: Shouqi Hu at the Poppelsdorf “Amdo Sushi and Grill” Foto: Barbara Frommann

Bonn The General-Anzeiger regularly features restaurants, cafés, pubs and wine bars. This time, we turn our attention to the Amdo Sushi & Grill in Bonn-Poppelsdorf for those who enjoy Japanese food.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Owner

Since August of 2018: Shouqi Hu

The rooms

Three areas (bar, lounge, restaurant) with a mix of modern and traditional ambience. A total of 80 seats.

Outdoor dining

Terrace in front of the restaurant on Poppelsdorfer Platz with 80 seats.

On the menu

Goma Wakame (Japanese seaweed salad) 2,90 euros, salmon

Sushi Box 12.90 euros, Kamo Yaki (crispy duck meat portion) 4.60 euros, Momo with feta cheese and spinach (eight pieces) 7.90 euros, three sesame balls are two euros

Beverages

Früh Kölsch (0,25l) 2,50 euros, Bitburger Pils (0,3l) 2,70 euros, Benediktiner wheat beers (0,5l) 4,50 euros each, Tsingtao beer (0,33l) 2,80 euros, Kirin beer (0,33l) 3,20 euros. Six open wines (0.2l) from 4.50 euros, sake (0.15l) 4.90 euros, homemade Japanese iced tea 3.90 euros.

Specials

Dishes changing weekly

Customers

A mix of all kinds of people visit the restaurant.

Restaurant philosophy

"We have many regulars and value a warm and family atmosphere," says Shouqi Hu.

Opening hours

Tue-Sat 11:30 am - 3 pm and 5:30 pm - 11 pm, Sun 12 - 10 pm. Closed on Mondays.

Address

Clemens-August-Str. 69, 53115 Bonn-Poppelsdorf

Phone number

Tel. (0228) 92 96 04 30

Orig. text: Hagen Haas