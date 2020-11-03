Worries about the political situation in the States : American Bonn residents concerned about the outcome of the US elections

Two Americans in Bonn: Matt Sonnicksen and Lis Mullin Bernhardt have already cast their votes in the US election. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Two Americans from Bonn hope for a clear vote for the Democrat Joe Biden. They perceive a growing division in their home country, making a discussion about politics almost possible.

Matt Sonnicksen is a musician and storyteller. He knows that a drama is seldom written in a single day. In his view, this also applies to the conditions in his home country, the USA, prior to this Tuesday's presidential elections. "One could already sense an increasing division amongst Americans after the attacks of 911. Trump certainly did not come overnight. But the situation has simply become even more extreme since 2015."

Sonnicksen, who grew up near Chicago, came to Bonn 14 years ago. He started a family and has two children. He is still an American citizen. He has cast his vote for the Democrat Joe Biden by digital means already ages ago.

At some point, Sonnicksen says, the moment had come at which it was no longer possible to talk about politics in a cultivated way even within one's own family without it turning into an argument. He notices stereotypes on both sides. Supporters of the Democrats and Republicans are increasingly irreconcilable. His last visit to Saint Louis, Missouri this year also took him upstate. No one there wore a mask for protection against the corona virus. The lampposts were full of Trump posters.

The "poisoned political climate" was as palpable as the growing aggression of his fellow countrymen. "It seems to me that everything has moved to the right." Behind the foggy phrases Trump creates with his untruths, the great forgetting sets in. "It's hard to remember all that Bush shit." His feeling when flying out of the old homeland has now changed from "I don't want to leave" to "just get outta here".

Lis Mullin Bernhardt, 42 years old, hopes just like Sonnicksen, for a clear outcome of the election for Joe Biden. The 43-year-old works for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Bonn, having previously worked in New York and Kenya. She has also has two children in Germany. "People in my country are afraid of what will happen after Tuesday," she says. The fear of unrest does not come out of nowhere. Trump has announced that if the outcome is bad for him, he will challenge the election before the Supreme Court. There are also reports of radical support groups for Trump trying to intimidate potential voters on the streets or at polling stations.

Both American Bonners are of course aware of these reports. They are also familiar with the incumbent president's attempts to put the US Postal Service in the bad light of unreliability in order to keep the number of postal voters as low as possible. According to polls, they are more likely to vote democratically. Mullin Bernhardt requested her election documents more than five weeks ago, but received them only at the beginning of last week. "Now I have sent the postal vote by overnight express", the UN official said last Thursday. Cost: 40 Euro out of her own pocket.

Not everything that Trump had to offer politically was necessarily bad, says Mullin Bernhard. As an example, she cites the attempt of a political rapprochement with Israel. Neither Mullin Bernhardt nor Sonnicksen believe that Biden will do everything completely different to Trump. The great-power conflict between the USA and China will probably be on the agenda of a Democratic government.

But the two Americans living in Bonn hope that he would be able to establish trust when it comes to treaties. Mullin Bernhard firmly believes that under the Democrat, the USA will rejoin the Paris climate agreement in the fight against global warming.

Both ask themselves whether the intimate attachment of many Americans to their 18th century Constitution is not also a reason for the growing division they feel. This basic order has hardly changed over the centuries.

The appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court at the suggestion of the Republicans has also caused such a stir because the Constitution left room for interpretation by lawyers. Mullin Bernhardt: "On many emotional issues such as abortion or the marriage of homosexuals the judges decide". Nevertheless, there is still room for moments when she feels the whole welcoming culture of the United States. Like recently, when an airport employee greeted the American with high-five and "Welcome home".

On the night of Wednesday, the two of them plan to watch the US election on television. Dramas have more impact live. She will be in two minds that night. At least.

Voting digital an by post - 1874 Bonn people originally from the USA

Bonn is home to 1874 citizens from the USA. Among them are 950 women and 917 men. They account for 1.9 percent of the total population. The city does not keep any statistics about which proportion of these people are entitled to vote. The data was collected until 31 December 2019. If they have US citizenship, they are eligible to vote. They must apply to the electoral office of the state in which they last lived. Voting is possible digitally and by post. kph

Original text: Philip Königs