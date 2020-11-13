Christmas stalls, mulled wine and artificial snow : Amusement park on the Lower Rhine plans “Drive-in Christmas market”

Christmas decorations on a closed up stall. Foto: dpa/Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert

Kalkar Since Christmas markets cannot take place in their usual form this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, an amusement park on the Lower Rhine is trying to approach the situation in a creative manner.

An amusement park in North Rhine-Westphalia is planning a "Drive-in Christmas market" because of the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic. At the drive-in market, visitors would be asked not to leave their cars, said a spokeswoman for the amusement park “Wunderland Kalkar”on Wednesday. It is located in the town of Kalkar on the Lower Rhine near the Dutch border.

The idea is to have a stretch of around 2.5 kilometers which is filled with artificial snow, music, Christmas stalls serving hot thick soup and mulled wine, and a manger where real camels can be seen. The animals would come from a circus that spends the winter on the park grounds. The route also leads through three halls of the amusement park. It is located on the site of a former power plant.

City spokesman Harald Münzner said they would review and consider the request, it was viewed in a positive light. But some details still had to be clarified. According to the current planning, the Christmas market would open on December 10th and would take place every week from Wednesday to Sunday until the end of December. The entrance fee would be 12.50 euros per car, said the spokeswoman for “Wunderland Kalkar.”. Several media had previously reported on the plans.