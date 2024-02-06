Open day at the Brotfabrik An afternoon and evening of international theatre at the Brotfabrik in Beuel
Bonn-Beuel · The stage at the Brotfabrik in Bonn is home to many independent theatre groups. Now the Bühne’s sponsors are inviting everyone to look at what goes on there, and to learn about how this jewel of Bonn’s cultural life can be preserved.
The Förderverein of the Brotfabrik Stage is inviting us to “a diverse programme of contributions from independent theatre groups”. A number of international groups will perform short excerpts from their repertoire on the stage. These include: The Bonn Players, The Bonn University Shakespeare Company (BUSC), the FRIEDA plot, permanent theater program, Ensemble Déjà Vu, Kokolores, La ClínicA, Mission Improssible, Moving Targets, Papperlapupp, Theater Hochrot, Theater Rampös, Theater UHU and the ensemble UN?geschminkt. In addition to the programme on stage, board members from the Förderverein and the various theatre groups will be there to meet up and answer any questions.
What is the Förderverein? Well, it is a group of sponsors that has been supporting the Bühne in the Brotfabrik since September 2022. This Förderverein was created from the ranks of the 17 independent theater groups currently performing on the stage, some of which have been calling the Brotfabrik their home for many years. Its primary goal is to preserve and support this home, the Brotfabrik Bühne, which it describes as a colourful mainstay of the Bonn cultural scene and a haven for art, cultural openness and language diversity.
Visitors are invited to pop in between 3 – 10 pm on Sunday, 18th February. The address is. Brotfabrik, Kreuzstraße 16, in 53225 Bonn-Beuel