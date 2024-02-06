Open day at the Brotfabrik An afternoon and evening of international theatre at the Brotfabrik in Beuel

What is the Förderverein? Well, it is a group of sponsors that has been supporting the Bühne in the Brotfabrik since September 2022. This Förderverein was created from the ranks of the 17 independent theater groups currently performing on the stage, some of which have been calling the Brotfabrik their home for many years. Its primary goal is to preserve and support this home, the Brotfabrik Bühne, which it describes as a colourful mainstay of the Bonn cultural scene and a haven for art, cultural openness and language diversity.